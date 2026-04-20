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Telangana Weather Alert: IMD Issues Orange & Yellow Warnings, Heavy Rain Ahead
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The weather in the Telugu states is quite strange right now, with scorching heat on one side and heavy rains on the other. Some areas are hitting 45 degrees Celsius, while others are getting over 10 mm of rainfall.This summer, it's not just heatwaves but also heavy downpours hitting Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Afternoons are scorching hot, but evenings bring welcome relief with rain. It feels more like the monsoon season! The IMD says low-pressure troughs are causing this, with more heavy rain expected on Monday, April 20.The Telangana Weather Man has predicted that the heavy rains seen on Sunday, April 19, will spread to more areas today, April 20. He has warned of rains in Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Medchal, Jangaon, Sircilla, Kamareddy, Nagarkurnool, Gadwal, Wanaparthy, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, and Mahbubnagar districts. Expect gusty winds and thunderstorms in the afternoon, turning into heavy showers by night.The Weather Man also said that Hyderabad will continue to get rains. Even if the afternoon is sunny, the weather will suddenly change in the evening and the downpour will begin. He warned that some parts of the city might see heavy rain with strong winds, so people should be careful. He advised everyone to avoid standing near hoardings or under trees during the rain.The Hyderabad weather centre has issued an Orange Alert for several districts. It predicts heavy rains in Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Medak, and Kamareddy. The department warns that these rains will come with thunderstorms and gusty winds of 30 to 40 km/h, making it dangerous. They also warned about possible lightning strikes, urging people to stay safe.The weather department announced that rains will continue in Asifabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Siddipet, Vikarabad, and Sangareddy districts. Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajgiri, and Rangareddy will also see showers. Since these districts are likely to get moderate rain in some places, a Yellow Alert has been issued. The Hyderabad weather centre confirmed that the rains will last for another four to five days.Here are the top 10 places in Telangana that received the highest rainfall on Sunday, April 19: Tiryani in Komram Bheem Asifabad district got 11.4 mm, Bachupally in Medchal district saw 10.7 mm, and Indalwai in Nizamabad district recorded 9.2 mm. Other places included Shankar Palli (8.3 mm), Sirkonda (2.6 mm), Kangti (1.8 mm), Chandurthi (1.6 mm), Zaheerabad (1.5 mm), Balkur (1.3 mm), and Dharpally (1.2 mm).Telangana is experiencing some really strange weather. Afternoons are scorching with temperatures between 41 and 44 degrees Celsius, but evenings bring heavy rains. On Sunday, Adilabad recorded the highest temperature at 44.3 degrees. Nizamabad hit 43.1, Mahbubnagar 42.3, and Medak 42 degrees. In Hyderabad, Hakimpet was the hottest at 41.1 degrees, the weather department reported.Andhra Pradesh is also seeing a mix of hot sun and sudden rains. APSDMA MD Prakhar Jain stated that on Monday, April 20, some areas will have high temperatures while others will get rain with lightning. He has advised people to be alert. High temperatures are expected mainly in Palnadu, Prakasam, Markapuram, and the Rayalaseema districts. The APSDMA also said that a trough could bring light rain with lightning to parts of Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitharama Raju, Polavaram, and Eluru districts.
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