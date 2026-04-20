Virudhunagar Blast: TN BJP Chief Nagenthran Meets Injured, 23 Dead

BJP Chief Visits Injured, Urges Stricter Safety Measures

Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Nainar Nagenthran on Monday met the people injured in the massive explosion at a fireworks unit in Virudhunagar, which claimed the lives of 23 workers. The BJP leader expressed condolences to the families of the deceased and urged doctors to provide swift treatment to the injured.

Sharing the visuals from his visit to the Virudhunagar hospital, Nagenthran wrote, "The news of the fire accident at the fireworks factory in Kattanaarpatti near Virudhunagar district yesterday, which claimed the lives of more than 23 people, has plunged my heart into profound grief. I extend my deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathies to the families of those who lost their lives in this tragic accident. Fully aware that their loss can never be compensated, I pray to the divine for them to find mental strength and solace during this difficult time." நேற்று விருதுநகர் மாவட்டம் அருகிலுள்ள கட்டனார்பட்டியில் இயங்கி வந்த பட்டாசு ஆலையில் ஏற்பட்ட தீ விபத்து 23-க்கும் மேற்பட்டோர் உயிரிழப்பை ஏற்படுத்திய செய்தி எனது மனதை மிகுந்த சோகத்தில் ஆழ்த்தியுள்ளது. இந்த துயரமான விபத்தில் உயிரிழந்தவர்களின் குடும்பத்தினருக்கு என் ஆழ்ந்த... twitter/v2fGJlcW9U - Nainar Nagenthran (@NainarBJP) April 20, 2026

He urged the administration to strictly enforce safety measures to avoid such an incident in future. "Furthermore, I personally visited those injured in this incident and are currently receiving treatment in the hospital to inquire about their well-being. I gathered detailed information from the doctors regarding their condition and urged them to provide the best treatment so that they recover fully and swiftly, ensuring all necessary measures are taken. It is also of utmost importance at this juncture that necessary safety measures be strictly enforced to prevent such tragic incidents from occurring in the future," the X post read.

DMK MP Assures Govt Action

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Kalanidhi Veeraswamy acknowledged the need for taking more precautions and assured that the state government will look into the incident. Veeraswamy said, "It is very sad. This is something where I think we need to be a bit more conscious, and accidents do happen. They said that the summer heat ignited the firecrackers. I think we should take more precautions for the safety of these firecracker units and ensure that lives are not lost. I am sure the government will look into this matter."

Update on Victims

Meanwhile, the post-mortem examinations of the 23 workers who were killed in the accident a day ago continued on Monday at the Government Hospital and Medical College in the district. Nineteen bodies out of the 23 workers charred to death have been identified, and authorities said that several people sustained injuries in the blast. (ANI)

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