From The Heart: Discover Taiwan's 19 Hot Spring Regions And Embark On Asia's Most Restorative Mountain And Coastal Spa Journey

TAIWAN, Apr 20, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Positioned at the heart of East Asia and surrounded by the Pacific Ocean, Taiwan is emerging as one of Asia's most compelling wellness travel destinations, offering a rare combination of geological diversity, cultural depth, and accessible luxury.







Welcome to Taiwan and its richly diverse island-wide hot spring experience.

Among its most distinctive natural assets are its hot springs. Formed by volcanic activity and deep mountain geology, Taiwan's hot springs are rich in minerals known to support relaxation and overall wellbeing. For international travellers, these are not simply bathing destinations, but immersive experiences that combine nature, culture, and lifestyle.

Taiwan is home to 19 officially recognised hot spring regions, each defined by unique mineral compositions and surrounding landscapes. From sulphur-rich volcanic springs to clear sodium bicarbonate waters, the diversity of spring types places Taiwan among the most varied hot spring destinations in the world.

Two locations in particular have gained international attention. Tai'an Hot Spring in Miaoli and Jiaoxi Hot Spring in Yilan were both honoured with the 2025 "Top Ten Springs, Top Ten Beauties" Gold Award, one of Taiwan's highest recognitions in the hot spring sector.

Nestled within forested mountains, Tai'an offers a tranquil retreat known for its smooth, skin-enhancing waters and strong connection to indigenous culture. Jiaoxi, located on a rare flatland hot spring zone, is widely recognised for its unique alkaline spring quality and convenient access to urban infrastructure, making it especially attractive for short-stay international visitors.

Across the island, hot spring temperatures average around 40°C, providing a consistently comfortable and restorative experience. From northern mountain ranges to southern coastal regions, travellers can experience hot spring bathing throughout all four seasons, positioning Taiwan as a year-round wellness destination.

Accessibility is another key advantage. Taiwan's integrated transport network, including High-Speed Rail, Taiwan Railways, and the Taiwan Tourist Shuttle, allows visitors to travel efficiently between cities and remote hot spring areas. This infrastructure enables flexible itineraries that cater to both short visits and extended stays.

Accommodation options are equally diverse. International travellers can choose from premium five-star hot spring resorts, boutique design hotels, and locally operated guesthouses, offering a wide spectrum of experiences across different price points.

In addition to its natural springs, Taiwan's culinary landscape enhances the overall travel experience. Each hot spring region is closely connected to local agricultural produce and regional cuisine. Visitors can enjoy mountain-grown ingredients, fresh coastal seafood, and Taiwan's globally recognised street food culture, creating a holistic journey that integrates wellness and gastronomy.

Taiwan's 19 hot spring regions are distributed across the island:

● Northern Taiwan: New Beitou,Shamao Mountain,Yangmingshan,Wulai,Jinshan-Wanli, Jiaosi, NeiwanJianshi

● Central Taiwan: Taian, Guguan, Dakeng, Wuri, Beigang Rivers, Dongpu

● Southern Taiwan: Guanzihling, Baolai, Sichong River, Eastern Taiwan: Antong, Rueisuei, Jhihben

As global travellers increasingly seek destinations that offer both physical relaxation and cultural depth, Taiwan is extending a clear invitation to Southeast Asia. With its combination of natural resources, modern infrastructure, and diverse experiences, Taiwan presents a compelling new choice for wellness-focused travel in the region.

Travellers are encouraged to explore Taiwan at their own pace and experience the island's unique blend of warmth, nature, and hospitality.