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Giggy App Launches In Geelong: Book Trusted Services In Minutes With Giggy
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Australia's zero-commission service marketplace connects 3,500+ verified providers with customers across Geelong, Melbourne, and Sydney
Geelong, VIC, April 2026 – Giggy, Australia's rapidly growing on-demand service marketplace, has officially launched in Geelong, giving residents instant access to trusted local services while creating new income opportunities for students, part-time workers, and weekend earners.
Available on iOS and Android, the Giggy app allows customers to book dog walking services, home cleaning, handyman services, lawn mowing, pet care, moving services, and mobile beauty services in minutes. At the same time, the GigMate provider app enables individuals to turn their skills into flexible income-without paying high commission fees.
Flexible Income for Students and Side Hustlers in Geelong
Giggy is designed to support the growing demand for flexible work in Australia's gig economy, particularly among students, international students, and part-time workers in Geelong and regional Victoria.
With GigMate, users can offer services such as dog walking jobs, house cleaning, furniture assembly, gardening, and handyman services, choosing their own hours and rates. Unlike traditional gig platforms, GigMate operates on a zero-commission model, allowing service providers to keep more of their earnings and build sustainable side income streams.
This makes Giggy one of the most attractive platforms for anyone searching for part-time jobs in Geelong, weekend jobs in Victoria, or side hustle opportunities in Australia.
Book Local Services in Minutes
For customers, Giggy simplifies the process of finding reliable help. Instead of searching multiple websites or waiting for quotes, users can download the app, browse verified local service providers, and book instantly with transparent pricing.
The platform is especially popular among busy professionals, families, renters, and pet owners who need quick and reliable services such as end-of-lease cleaning in Geelong, same-day handyman services, or dog walkers near them.
With real-time messaging, secure payments, and verified reviews, Giggy ensures a seamless and trustworthy booking experience.
Wide Range of Services Across Geelong and Victoria
Giggy offers a comprehensive range of services tailored to everyday needs. Customers can easily find home cleaning services in Geelong, lawn mowing and garden maintenance, pet care services including dog walking and pet sitting, handyman services for home repairs, and moving services for furniture delivery and relocation.
The platform also supports mobile beauty services and wellness treatments, making it a one-stop solution for on-demand local services across Geelong, Melbourne, and Sydney.
Exclusive Deals and Coupons for New Users
To celebrate the Geelong launch, Giggy is offering exclusive discounts and promotional offers for new users. Customers are encouraged to follow Giggy on Instagram at @wearegiggy to access the latest coupons, deals, and service promotions.
Driving a Fairer Gig Economy in Australia
Giggy is redefining the service marketplace by focusing on fairness, transparency, and local community impact. By connecting customers directly with service providers and eliminating commission-based pricing, Giggy helps keep costs lower for customers while increasing earnings for providers.
With over 3,500 verified service providers across Australia, the platform is rapidly becoming a preferred choice for those searching for trusted local services, flexible work opportunities, and on-demand home services.
Download Giggy
Customers can download the Giggy app on the App Store or Google Play to book trusted services instantly.
Visit:
About Giggy
Giggy is Australia's leading zero-commission service marketplace, connecting customers with verified local professionals across pet care, home services, handyman work, lawn maintenance, beauty services, and moving services. Operating in Geelong, Melbourne, Sydney, and regional Victoria, Giggy is transforming how Australians book services and earn income through flexible work.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the Giggy app?
Giggy is an on-demand service app in Australia that allows users to book local services like cleaning, dog walking, handyman work, and more.
How can students earn money in Geelong?
Students can use the GigMate app to find flexible part-time work such as dog walking, cleaning, or handyman jobs with no commission fees.
What services can I book on Giggy?
You can book home cleaning, lawn mowing, pet care, handyman services, moving services, and beauty services.
Is Giggy available in Geelong?
Yes, Giggy is now available in Geelong, Melbourne, Sydney, and surrounding regional areas.
How do I find trusted service providers near me?
Download the Giggy app, browse verified providers, check reviews, and book instantly.
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Geelong, VIC, April 2026 – Giggy, Australia's rapidly growing on-demand service marketplace, has officially launched in Geelong, giving residents instant access to trusted local services while creating new income opportunities for students, part-time workers, and weekend earners.
Available on iOS and Android, the Giggy app allows customers to book dog walking services, home cleaning, handyman services, lawn mowing, pet care, moving services, and mobile beauty services in minutes. At the same time, the GigMate provider app enables individuals to turn their skills into flexible income-without paying high commission fees.
Flexible Income for Students and Side Hustlers in Geelong
Giggy is designed to support the growing demand for flexible work in Australia's gig economy, particularly among students, international students, and part-time workers in Geelong and regional Victoria.
With GigMate, users can offer services such as dog walking jobs, house cleaning, furniture assembly, gardening, and handyman services, choosing their own hours and rates. Unlike traditional gig platforms, GigMate operates on a zero-commission model, allowing service providers to keep more of their earnings and build sustainable side income streams.
This makes Giggy one of the most attractive platforms for anyone searching for part-time jobs in Geelong, weekend jobs in Victoria, or side hustle opportunities in Australia.
Book Local Services in Minutes
For customers, Giggy simplifies the process of finding reliable help. Instead of searching multiple websites or waiting for quotes, users can download the app, browse verified local service providers, and book instantly with transparent pricing.
The platform is especially popular among busy professionals, families, renters, and pet owners who need quick and reliable services such as end-of-lease cleaning in Geelong, same-day handyman services, or dog walkers near them.
With real-time messaging, secure payments, and verified reviews, Giggy ensures a seamless and trustworthy booking experience.
Wide Range of Services Across Geelong and Victoria
Giggy offers a comprehensive range of services tailored to everyday needs. Customers can easily find home cleaning services in Geelong, lawn mowing and garden maintenance, pet care services including dog walking and pet sitting, handyman services for home repairs, and moving services for furniture delivery and relocation.
The platform also supports mobile beauty services and wellness treatments, making it a one-stop solution for on-demand local services across Geelong, Melbourne, and Sydney.
Exclusive Deals and Coupons for New Users
To celebrate the Geelong launch, Giggy is offering exclusive discounts and promotional offers for new users. Customers are encouraged to follow Giggy on Instagram at @wearegiggy to access the latest coupons, deals, and service promotions.
Driving a Fairer Gig Economy in Australia
Giggy is redefining the service marketplace by focusing on fairness, transparency, and local community impact. By connecting customers directly with service providers and eliminating commission-based pricing, Giggy helps keep costs lower for customers while increasing earnings for providers.
With over 3,500 verified service providers across Australia, the platform is rapidly becoming a preferred choice for those searching for trusted local services, flexible work opportunities, and on-demand home services.
Download Giggy
Customers can download the Giggy app on the App Store or Google Play to book trusted services instantly.
Visit:
About Giggy
Giggy is Australia's leading zero-commission service marketplace, connecting customers with verified local professionals across pet care, home services, handyman work, lawn maintenance, beauty services, and moving services. Operating in Geelong, Melbourne, Sydney, and regional Victoria, Giggy is transforming how Australians book services and earn income through flexible work.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the Giggy app?
Giggy is an on-demand service app in Australia that allows users to book local services like cleaning, dog walking, handyman work, and more.
How can students earn money in Geelong?
Students can use the GigMate app to find flexible part-time work such as dog walking, cleaning, or handyman jobs with no commission fees.
What services can I book on Giggy?
You can book home cleaning, lawn mowing, pet care, handyman services, moving services, and beauty services.
Is Giggy available in Geelong?
Yes, Giggy is now available in Geelong, Melbourne, Sydney, and surrounding regional areas.
How do I find trusted service providers near me?
Download the Giggy app, browse verified providers, check reviews, and book instantly.
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