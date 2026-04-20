Turkmenistan Calls For Expansion Of International Transport Corridors

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Turkmenistan has called for strengthening international transport corridors and expanding regional logistics cooperation to enhance Eurasian connectivity, Trend reports via the Turkmen MFA.

This position was presented by Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov during the Fifth Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF-2026), where he outlined Ashgabat's approach to developing transregional transport and logistics infrastructure as a key pillar of regional economic integration.

According to Meredov, Central Asia is emerging as an important transport hub along the East-West and North-South routes, requiring closer coordination among regional states to ensure the efficient functioning of transit corridors linking Asia and Europe.

For reference, Turkmenistan is strengthening its position as a key transit hub in Eurasia by investing in the modernization of its railway network, highway system, and logistics infrastructure, while the Turkmenbashi International Seaport on the Caspian Sea serves as a central multimodal gateway connecting Central Asia with the South Caucasus and further to international markets.

Cargo flows along the Trans-Caspian multimodal routes have shown steady growth in recent years, reaching over 4.5 million tons in 2024, with around 2.3 million tons handled in the first half of 2025, according to international transport assessments. This expansion is supported by increasing regional trade demand and infrastructure upgrades aimed at improving transit efficiency and reducing logistics bottlenecks along key Eurasian corridors.