Jollibee Group Delivers Record Q4 Results And Strong Full Year 2025 Finish

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) Q4 Operating Income Sets New Fourth-Quarter Record, Surging 42%, Accelerating Full-Year Growth METRO MANILA, PHILIPPINES – Media OutReach Newswire – 20 April 2026 - Jollibee Foods Corporation (PSE: JFC), also known as Jollibee Group and one of the fastest-growing and largest Asian food service companies in the world, today reported strong full-year 2025 performance, led by record fourth-quarter operating income of Php4.1 billion (up 41.9% year-on-year) and 16.6% full-year system-wide sales (SWS) growth, based on its audited consolidated financial statements.



The Jollibee Group delivered continued growth in North America, where same-store sales increased by 10.2% in 2025, alongside ongoing expansion across key markets.



In the United States, Jollibee, the Group's flagship brand, continued to gain strong mainstream traction, anchored by the growing recognition of its signature fried chicken, Chickenjoy. In 2025, Chickenjoy was named the #1 Best Fast Food Fried Chicken in the United States by USA Today's 10Best-earning the top spot through expert selection and nationwide consumer voting. This leadership was further reinforced when Eat This, Not That! hailed Chickenjoy as the best fried chicken bucket in the U.S., underscoring Jollibee's rising stature in one of the world's most competitive quick‐service markets.



The Group closed 2025 with its highest fourth-quarter operating income on record, increasing by 41.9% year-on-year. For the full year, system-wide sales (SWS) grew by 16.6%, with the international business expanding by 27.0%.

Ernesto Tanmantiong, Global Chief Executive Officer of JFC, shared the following statement on JFC's performance:

"Our strong fourth quarter sales momentum translated into an even more meaningful expansion in operating income, which grew by 41.9% for the quarter – marking our strongest fourth-quarter operating performance in JFC's history.



We closed 2025 with 16.6% systemwide sales (SWS) growth and healthy performance across both our Philippine and International businesses, reflecting the continued relevance of our brands in a dynamic consumer environment. The coffee and tea segment remained a key growth driver, growing SWS by 44.9% and contributing meaningfully to overall store network growth. Jollibee International delivered strong double-digit growth for the year, driven by the strong momentum in Vietnam, Jollibee's largest overseas market by store count, which delivered 40.4% SWS growth and 23.9% Same Store Sales Growth (SSSG) alongside continued network expansion.



Throughout 2025, we continued to scale across our key markets, reinforcing the depth and resilience of our global platform. We opened 1,126 stores during the year, the highest annual store opening level in our company's history, further strengthening our long-term growth runway.



These results reflect the dedication of our teams and the continued trust of our customers. As we enter 2026, we remain focused on sustaining profitable growth, enhancing operational efficiency and creating long-term value for our stakeholders."









Financial Data





Quarter 4 (Unaudited)





%



Change

FY 2025 (Audited)





%



Change

2025

2024

2025

2024



System Wide Sales

122,300 (~US$2,084)

109,180 (~US$1,877)

12.0

455,111 (~US$7,914)

390,284 (~US$6,812)

16.6

Revenues

80,890 (~US$1,378)

73,695 (~US$1,267)

9.8

305,112 (~US$5,306)

269,942 (~US$4,712)

13.0

Operating Income

4,143 (~US$71)

2,919 (~US$50)

41.9

20,150 (~US$350)

16,889 (~US$295)

19.3

EBITDA

9,920 (~US$169)

8,355 (~US$144)

18.7

41,830 (~US$727)

36,746 (~US$641)

13.8

Net Income

1,988 (~US$34)

1,920 (~US$33)

3.5

11,005 (~US$191)

10,796 (~US$188)

1.9

Net Income Attributable to Equity













Holders of the Parent Company

2,221 (~US$38)

1,850 (~US$32)

20.1

10,872 (~US$189)

10,317 (~US$180)

5.4

Earnings Per Share - Basic

1.902 (~US$0.032)

1.574 (~US$0.027)

20.8

9.386 (~US$0.163)

8.851 (~US$0.154)

6.0

Earnings Per Share - Diluted

1.897 (~US$0.032)

1.570 (~US$0.027)

20.8

9.362 (~US$0.163)

8.826 (~US$0.154)

6.1



Brand Finance recognized Jollibee in the ASEAN 500 2025 rankings as the #1 brand in terms of brand value, and the 2nd fastest growing brand globally. Champion Brands Mang Inasal and Chowking secured the top 2 and 3 spots, respectively, behind Jollibee. Jollibee Hong Kong won two voters' choice awards: My Favourite Fast-Food Shop at the U Food Favourite Food Awards 2025, and Best-Ever American Cuisine 2025 at the Weekend Weekly Food Awards. Jollibee was also awarded the Outstanding Food Corporate of the Year at the Hong Kong Commercial Times Business Awards 2025. In the US, Jollibee Chickenjoy was featured on American food and lifestyle website Eat This, Not That!'s“Restaurant Chains with the Best Fried Chicken Buckets” list.

Note:(1) Amounts in Million Pesos except for Per Share Data(2) System wide sales (SWS) is a management account, not part of the Audited Financial Statements(3) Reported growth rates are calculated based on Philippine Peso (PHP) amountsConsolidated revenues increased by 9.8% for the quarter and 13.0% for the full year, reflecting sustained consumer demand and continued strength across JFC's core markets.The strong fourth quarter performance builds on the momentum highlighted in JFC's earlier preliminary announcement, which reported robust SWS and SSSG for Q4, underscoring the resilience and broad-based growth of the business across both domestic and international operations.For full year 2025, SWS for the Philippine business increased by 9.6%, supported by strong contributions from Jollibee (+10.4%), Chowking (+6.1%) and Mang Inasal (+15.6%). The International segment expanded by 27.0%, led by standout performances from Europe Middle East, Asia, Australia (EMEAA) PH brands (+22.1%), Compose Coffee (+217.0%), Highlands Coffee (+15.7%), and Jollibee US (+17.3%).SSSG for the full year 2025 remained solid at 4.8%, led by the Philippine business with a robust 5.2% increase. International markets likewise delivered healthy performance, with SSSG reaching 4.2%, anchored by contributions from Jollibee North America (+10.2%), EMEAA (+9.0%), and China (+2.1%). This reflects the continued effectiveness of product innovation, targeted marketing initiatives, and operational enhancements in strengthening customer engagement and driving sustained demand.JFC increased its footprint by 5.9% to 10,341 - Philippines (3,504) and International (6,837) - 576 in China, 348 in North America, 437 in EMEAA, 985 with Highlands Coffee mainly in Vietnam, 1,079 with CBTL, 357 with Milksha, 2,972 with Compose Coffee, and 83 with Tim Ho Wan.The Jollibee Group's SWS performance and new store openings exceeded its 2025 guidance, while SSSG remained within the guided range.Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for the quarter increased by 18.7% to Php9.9 billion (approx. US$169.0 million), while full-year EBITDA rose by 13.8% to Php41.8 billion (approx. US$727.4 million), reflecting solid operational execution and sustained business momentum across key markets.Operating income recorded a significant increase of 41.9% in the fourth quarter to Php4.1 billion (approx. US$70.6 million) representing the highest fourth-quarter operating income in JFC's history, with operating income margin expanding by 110 basis points year-on-year. The growth was supported by revenue momentum and improved expense efficiencies, including better optimization of general and administrative and advertising and promotion expenditures during the period.For the full year, operating income expanded by 19.3% to Php20.1 billion (approx. US$350.4 million), accompanied by a 30-basis-point year-on-year improvement in operating income margin, reflecting sustained cost discipline and operating leverage across the business.Net income attributable to equity holders of the Parent Company grew by 20.1% to Php2.2 billion (approx. US$37.8 million) in the fourth quarter and by 5.4% to Php10.9 billion (approx. US$189.0 million) for the year. The difference in growth rates relative to operating income primarily reflects higher financing costs and tax provisions during the period.Basic earnings per share (EPS) increased by 20.8% to Php1.902 (approx. US$0.032) for the quarter and by 6.0% to Php9.386 (approx. US$0.163) for the full year, continuing to demonstrate the Company's commitment to delivering value to its shareholders.These robust financial results, together with the double-digit growth in consolidated system-wide sales, underscore the Company's resilience and strong market position both in the Philippines and international markets., Chief Financial and Risk Officer of JFC and Chief Executive Officer of Jollibee Group International Business, gave the following statement:"We are pleased with the strong finish to 2025, with fourth quarter operating income reaching the highest level in JFC's history and delivering solid year-on-year growth for both the quarter and the full year. These results reflect the strength of our operating model.While quarterly margins may vary depending on the investment timing and business mix, we remain focused on sustaining healthy profitability through balanced revenue growth and prudent expense management over the long term. At the same time, we continue to invest strategically in our brands, digital capabilities, and long-term growth platforms while maintaining financial discipline.For 2026, we are targeting continued top-line momentum and further operating income expansion, supported by strong cash generation and disciplined capital allocation. We remain confident in our ability to build on this momentum and deliver sustainable, profitable growth for our shareholders."Based on its target for 2026, JFC projects full year system-wide sales growth to be in the range of 8%-12%, with same store sales growth of 4%-6% and store network increase of 5%-10%. Operating income growth will be in the range of 15%-18%.JFC plans to expand network by 1,200 to 1,300 stores (gross) in 2026 and expects capital expenditures (CAPEX) range to be further reduced to Php13.0 to 16.0 billion.On March 9, 2026, the Board of Directors approved the declaration of a regular cash dividend of Php10.60125 (approx. US$0.178) per share for Series B preferred shares, for a total payout of Php95.4 million (approx. US$1.6 million). The regular cash dividend will be given to the JFC stockholders of record as of March 24, 2026 (ex-dividend date of March 23, 2026). Payment date is April 15, 2026.On February 13, 2026, JFC announced the signing of definitive agreements, under which its 70% owned subsidiary, Jolli-K Co. Ltd. shall fully acquire Alldayfresh Co., Ltd. The transaction remains subject to customary regulatory approvals and closing conditions.This acquisition reinforces JFC's commitment to its Chinese Cuisine Segment and franchising initiatives, while opening a gateway to the rapidly expanding international hot pot market, one of the fastest-growing dining segments in Asia and globally and an industry experiencing robust global momentum as consumers gravitate toward healthier, interactive, and communal dining experiences.Alldayfresh was established in October 2014 and is primarily engaged in the franchise business and food service operations of "Shabu All Day", a hot pot and eat-all-you-can restaurant brand, headquartered in Seoul, Korea, with 169 stores nationwide as of January 2026.Jollibee, anchored by its iconic Chickenjoy, continues to set the standard for superior brand equity and global taste appeal. It has been ranked as the fifth-strongest restaurant brand worldwide in Brand Finance's Restaurants 25 2026 report. This recognition highlights Jollibee's growing global competitiveness, with its Brand Strength Index (BSI) jumping to 87.9/100 from 83.9 the previous year-one of the most significant gains among restaurant brands.It's standing is reinforced by multiple accolades in the fourth quarter.Jollibee also remains the only Philippine and Southeast Asian brand in the world's top 25 most valuable restaurant brands, underscoring its unique position as the Philippines' sole representative in the global ranking.The foregoing disclosure contains forward-looking statements that are based on certain assumptions of Management and are subject to risks and opportunities or unforeseen events. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated in the relevant forward-looking statement, and JFC gives no assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to be correct, or that such intentions will not change. This Press Release discloses important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from JFC's expectations. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to JFC or person acting on behalf of JFC expressly qualified in their entirety by the above cautionary statements.