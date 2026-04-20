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New Zealand Records 7.3 Percent Increase in Exports
(MENAFN) New Zealand's export sector posted robust growth in March, with total outbound shipments climbing 7.3 percent compared to the same month last year to reach 7.9 billion New Zealand dollars, official data released Monday by Stats NZ showed.
The headline gain was primarily propelled by precious metals, jewellery, and coins, with fruit exports emerging as the second major contributor to the monthly surge, according to the statistics agency.
"Kiwifruit and apples contributed over 95 percent of total fruit export value in March 2026," Stats NZ international accounts spokesperson Viki Ward was quoted as saying.
Ward further noted that fruit ranks as New Zealand's third largest export commodity, trailing only dairy and meat in overall export value — underscoring the outsized role that kiwifruit and apples play within that category.
The March figures signal continued momentum in New Zealand's trade performance, with high-value commodity categories driving broad-based export growth at the start of the second quarter. Analysts will be watching closely to see whether the precious metals surge — often volatile in nature — can be sustained in the months ahead, or whether agricultural exports will reassert their traditional dominance in driving overall trade volumes.
The headline gain was primarily propelled by precious metals, jewellery, and coins, with fruit exports emerging as the second major contributor to the monthly surge, according to the statistics agency.
"Kiwifruit and apples contributed over 95 percent of total fruit export value in March 2026," Stats NZ international accounts spokesperson Viki Ward was quoted as saying.
Ward further noted that fruit ranks as New Zealand's third largest export commodity, trailing only dairy and meat in overall export value — underscoring the outsized role that kiwifruit and apples play within that category.
The March figures signal continued momentum in New Zealand's trade performance, with high-value commodity categories driving broad-based export growth at the start of the second quarter. Analysts will be watching closely to see whether the precious metals surge — often volatile in nature — can be sustained in the months ahead, or whether agricultural exports will reassert their traditional dominance in driving overall trade volumes.
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