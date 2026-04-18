University Of Zurich Rector Skeptical Of Higher Tuition Fees

The current fees of CHF720 ($922) per semester do not follow any market-based logic, but are rather“a purely historical, ultimately arbitrary entry threshold,” Michael Schaepman told the Neue Zürcher Zeitung (NZZ) newspaper.

The rector also warned of the social consequences of increased fees. The financial situation of parents already plays an important role in the choice of university, and“we should not make social mobility any harder with financial hurdles,” Schaepman said.

He is also critical of individual increases in cost-intensive degree programmes such as medicine, which he reckons can hardly be reconciled with a part-time job. Only around 10% of students receive scholarships or other financial support, while the vast majority have to get by without additional help, he added.

This content was published on Sep 12, 2025 ETH Zurich continues to attract foreign students despite a tripling of tuition fees