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University Of Zurich Rector Skeptical Of Higher Tuition Fees

University Of Zurich Rector Skeptical Of Higher Tuition Fees


2026-04-18 02:07:00
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The rector of the University of Zurich has spoken out against an hike in semester fees, which he says would prolong studies as students would increasingly have to work on the side. Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence. Listening: University of Zurich rector skeptical of higher tuition fees This content was published on April 18, 2026 - 11:45 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
    Deutsch de UZH-Rektor warnt vor Folgen höherer Studiengebühren Original Read more: UZH-Rektor warnt vor Folgen höherer Studiengebu

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The current fees of CHF720 ($922) per semester do not follow any market-based logic, but are rather“a purely historical, ultimately arbitrary entry threshold,” Michael Schaepman told the Neue Zürcher Zeitung (NZZ) newspaper.

The rector also warned of the social consequences of increased fees. The financial situation of parents already plays an important role in the choice of university, and“we should not make social mobility any harder with financial hurdles,” Schaepman said.

He is also critical of individual increases in cost-intensive degree programmes such as medicine, which he reckons can hardly be reconciled with a part-time job. Only around 10% of students receive scholarships or other financial support, while the vast majority have to get by without additional help, he added.

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