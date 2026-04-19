TN Polls: Campaigning Ends Tomorrow, 4023 Candidates In Fray

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, April 20 (IANS) The stage is set for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, scheduled for April 23, with a total of 4,023 candidates contesting across all 234 constituencies.

The electoral battle has shaped into a multi-cornered contest, with key players including the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK), and the Tamil Manila Congress (TMC), among others.

According to official data, over 5.73 crore voters -- precisely 5,73,43,291 -- are eligible to exercise their franchise in this election. In a bid to boost voter turnout and strive towards 100 per cent polling, the Election Commission has launched extensive awareness campaigns across the state.

With just days left for polling, political activity has intensified, with top leaders crisscrossing the state to campaign for their respective parties and candidates.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin of the DMK, AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami, NTK Chief Coordinator Seeman, and TVK leader Vijay are among the prominent figures leading aggressive campaign efforts.

The high-voltage campaign is set to conclude at 5 p.m. on April 21, marking the end of public canvassing. Leaders have lined up their final campaign events across key constituencies.

Stalin is expected to wrap up his campaign in the Kolathur constituency, while Palaniswami will conclude his outreach in Edappadi in Salem district.

Vijay, who has drawn considerable attention in this election, will end his campaign in Chennai's Nandanam area.

Following the close of campaigning, the Election Commission will shift focus to polling preparedness. A total of 75,064 polling booths are being set up across the state to facilitate smooth voting. The process of dispatching Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) to these polling stations has already commenced under tight security arrangements. Additionally, the distribution of booth slips to voters has begun, with designated election staff carrying out door-to-door delivery to ensure voters are informed about their respective polling stations and details.

With administrative arrangements in full swing and campaign momentum peaking, Tamil Nadu is gearing up for a crucial electoral contest that will shape the state's political landscape for the next five years.