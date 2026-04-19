Rio De Janeiro Daily Brief For Sunday, April 19, 2026

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Welcome to your Rio de Janeiro daily guide for Sunday, April 19, 2026. IEM Rio 2026 closes at Farmasi Arena with the Counter-Strike Major Grand Final - the loudest single sporting moment on Rio's April calendar. MAM Rio runs its first weekend Sunday of the Rubem Valentim retrospective, a decade in the making. The MAR continues No Martins and the 36th Bienal itinerance on Praça Mauá. The weather resets after Saturday's showers: 26°C with a 25% chance of rain - cooler, lighter, and better for the beach. B3 closed yesterday, opens Monday for a single session before Tiradentes shuts it again on Tuesday. The real holds its strongest levels since March 2024. The Tiradentes four-day weekend is in full swing - Ipanema, Leblon, and the Costa Verde are at capacity.

This is part of The Rio Times' daily Rio de Janeiro daily guide coverage for expats and the international community. 01Weather & What to WearFORECAST SUN 19 26°C Cooler, light rain 25% rain IEM Rio Grand Final - Tiradentes weekend MON 20 26°C Clear, dry 0% rain Last B3 session - Tiradentes eve TUE 21 26°C Mostly clear 25% rain Tiradentes - B3 closed WED 22 26°C Clear, dry 0% rain CCBB opens Yoshitaka Amano

Sunday cools to 26°C with a modest 25% rain chance - a lighter, breezier day than Saturday after yesterday's showers. The Tiradentes long weekend holds steady: cool and mostly dry Monday through Wednesday at 26°C throughout. Good Pão de Açúcar and Cristo weather, and a strong beach day for Copacabana, Ipanema, and Leblon.

02Day at a GlanceSNAPSHOT -IEM Rio 2026 Grand Final at Farmasi Arena - doors 9h30, play 11h15 -MAM Rio - Rubem Valentim retrospective, first weekend Sunday -MAR - No Martins + 36th Bienal itinerance + Guilhermina Augusti -Andréa Dutra - album launch "Entre Nós" at Blue Note, 19h -Candlelight concerts at Alto Vidigal - sunset over Zona Sul -Monday: last B3 session - Tiradentes holiday closes markets Tuesday

Sunday is the day for the two big closers: IEM Rio's Grand Final in Barra and the first full weekend of the Valentim retrospective at MAM. The weather resets after Saturday's showers, opening the beach and the Pão de Açúcar–Cristo combination for the weekend visitor. Markets: Monday runs on a full session before Tiradentes shuts B3 on Tuesday - the abbreviated three-session week heads directly into the April 28–29 Copom.

03What to See & DoCULTURE Museums & Exhibitions MAM Rio - Rubem Valentim, First Weekend Sunday ATERRO DO FLAMENGO

The Rubem Valentim: a ordem do... retrospective - opened Saturday - runs its first full Sunday of public viewing. The show is the most comprehensive in a decade of the Afro-Brazilian modernist's geometric emblems, drawn from candomblé iconography and assembled across paintings, wooden reliefs, and totems. Sunday 10h–11h is the museum's dedicated accessibility hour for visitors with intellectual or sensory needs; general public from 11h to 18h.

Av. Infante Dom Henrique 85, Aterro do Flamengo. Sun 11h–18h (accessibility hour 10h–11h). Cinelândia Metrô → 10-min walk.

MAR - Three Exhibitions on Praça Mauá PRAÇA MAUÁ

No Martins: Sortilégios de desvio (through September 20) continues the artist's recent work on everyday scenes, spirituality, and Black Brazilian experience. The 36th Bienal de São Paulo itinerance and Guilhermina Augusti round out the Sunday programme. The Praça Mauá esplanade walks easily to the Museu do Amanhã next door - the two together fill an afternoon.

Praça Mauá 5, Centro. Sun 11h–18h. R$20/R$10. VLT: Parada dos Museus.

Also Open Today

Museu do Amanhã (Praça Mauá): open 10h–18h, paired naturally with the MAR. AquaRio: open through the afternoon, busy with Tiradentes-weekend families. Paço Imperial (Centro): Constelações - 40 anos, free, 12h–18h. Casa de Cultura Laura Alvim (Ipanema): free, 13h–19h. CCBB (Centro): closed Mondays - three days remain before Yoshitaka Amano opens Wednesday April 22.

Esports, Stage & Live Music IEM Rio 2026 - Grand Final FARMASI ARENA · BARRA OLÍMPICA

The Counter-Strike Major closes today. Doors 9h30, play from 11h15, with the Grand Final capping the evening. Rio's CS2 crowd is among the loudest on the global circuit - the "BRA-ZIL" chants through the championship match are a Rio sporting moment in their own right. Age 14+. Walk-up tickets are thin; check Ticketmaster for late releases.

Av. Embaixador Abelardo Bueno 3401, Barra Olímpica. BRT Morro do Outeiro → short walk.

Andréa Dutra - "Entre Nós" Album Launch LAPA · 19H

The singer launches her new album Entre Nós tonight - an intimate 19h show on the Lapa/Centro jazz circuit. Sunday evening music sits well against the rest of the Tiradentes-weekend programming.

Tickets via Eventim. Early sellouts likely on a holiday-weekend Sunday.

Candlelight at Alto Vidigal VIDIGAL · SUNSET

The candlelight concert series runs its second night at Alto Vidigal, the venue at Rua Armando Almeida Lima 2 with a sunset view across the Zona Sul coast. Short, photogenic set - works well as a late-afternoon anchor before dinner in Leblon or Ipanema. Van service runs up and down the morro throughout the evening.

04Getting AroundTRANSPORT

Sunday Metrô: Linhas 1, 2, and 4 on Sunday schedules with slightly reduced frequency. The key route for today's events: Line 4 from General Osório to Jardim Oceânico, then BRT to Farmasi Arena for IEM Rio. Expect heavier-than-usual loads returning from Barra after the Grand Final late tonight - rideshare surges often outpace BRT times.

Tiradentes return traffic begins Monday afternoon and peaks Tuesday evening - the Costa Verde and BR-040 toll booths queue heavily from roughly 15h Tuesday. If you are heading back to the city Tuesday, leave before 12h or after 21h. VLT runs Sundays to Praça Mauá for the MAR and Museu do Amanhã pairing.

05Where to EatFOOD

Sunday lunch is the carioca ritual: Aconchego Carioca (Praça da Bandeira) for feijoada, Nega Teresa in Santa Teresa for a slow hillside afternoon, or the Urca waterfront - Bar Urca, Garota da Urca - for seafood with a bay view. The Praça XV Feirinha de Antiguidades runs Sunday mornings with food stalls alongside.

MAM visitors: Laguiole, upstairs in the museum building, opens for a long Sunday lunch with an Aterro view. After the show, walk the Aterro 15 minutes to Flamengo for café and the Fluminense Football Club historical cluster on the shoreline. MAR/Museu do Amanhã: the Praça Mauá waterfront cafés stay open through Sunday evening.

Evening: Leblon and Ipanema carry the Tiradentes-weekend weight through Tuesday - book where possible. Barra near Farmasi Arena opens late for the IEM Rio crowd; Shopping Metropolitano and Av. Olegário Maciel hold the most reliable clusters for post-match dining.

06Practical InfoESSENTIALS

Currency: USD/BRL around R$4.99 after Friday's close - the fifth consecutive session below R$5.00, the strongest real since March 2024. Banks closed today (Sunday) and again Tuesday (Tiradentes). Zona Sul casas de câmbio on Rua Visconde de Pirajá open Monday with better small-amount rates than the airport desks.

Holiday watch: Tuesday April 21 is Tiradentes - national holiday. B3 closed, most banks closed, pharmacies and grocers at reduced hours. Monday is the only full-service weekday between today and Wednesday - plan essential errands for Monday.

Beach tip: With rain dropping to 25% today and 0% Monday, Ipanema Posts 8–10 and the Leblon section beyond Jardim de Alah will be at Sunday peak capacity from 11h. Copacabana fills more slowly - better arrival window through midday.

07Community & LifestyleEXPAT LIFE

Sunday closures of Avenida Atlântica, the Aterro, and the Lagoa ring road run as standard from 07h until 18h - Copacabana's beachside road becomes a walking, running, and cycling corridor; the Aterro Sunday closure is the single best urban running stretch in the city. Pão de Açúcar and Cristo both run normal Sunday hours, with 26°C and breaking sun forecast.

Feira Hippie de Ipanema on Praça General Osório runs Sundays 09h–18h - crafts, art, and open-air dining. The Praça XV Feirinha de Antiguidades Sunday morning is the older, quieter Centro alternative. InterNations Rio weekend coffee meets informally across Leblon and Ipanema cafés.

Families: Quinta da Boa Vista (São Cristóvão) sits at Sunday peak - good for a long morning. Jardim Botânico runs a quieter programme in the afternoon. The Museu do Amanhã pairs well with the MAR for a rain-hedged afternoon if the forecast shifts.

08Game DaySPORT

IEM Rio 2026 Grand Final: Farmasi Arena, doors 9h30, play 11h15, championship match capping the evening. The three-day Counter-Strike Major - upper bracket, lower bracket, and Grand Final - closes today. Rio's crowd has turned the event into one of the circuit's loudest stops.

Sunday running: Aterro 07h–18h closed to cars - the Parkrun Flamengo group met Saturday at 08h; casual pace groups gather throughout Sunday morning. Sailing: Guanabara Bay fleets run comfortable conditions with the 25% rain chance and light wind. Surf: Arpoador and Prainha stay shoulder-high on the morning tide - lighter wind than Saturday.

09Business & MarketsFINANCE

Week recap: Ibovespa closed Friday at 196,819, slipping below 197,000 after signalled Strait of Hormuz reopening weighed on commodities and Petrobras. The week took a second profit-taking session after the 11-gain rally stopped on Wednesday. YTD the index remains comfortably positive on a double-digit gain. Dollar held at R$4.99 - fifth consecutive session below R$5.00, the strongest real since March 2024.

Week ahead: Monday is the only full B3 session before Tiradentes shuts trading Tuesday. The three-session week runs into the April 28–29 Copom with Focus IPCA 2026 at 4.71% - five consecutive weekly upgrades above the 4.50% ceiling - as the key tension against the strong real. Structural reentry at 199,350 remains the level for the run toward 200,000. Selic at 14.75%. For the week's fuller movement, see The Rio Times' latest Brazil Morning Call.

10Plan AheadCOMING UP TIRADENTES WEEKEND

Mon Apr 20: Last B3 session before Tiradentes. Normal schedules. 26°C, 0% rain - beach day.

Tue Apr 21: Tiradentes - public holiday. B3 closed. Most museums open. 26°C, 25% rain.

Wed Apr 22: CCBB Rio opens Yoshitaka Amano - Além da Fantasia. MAM continues Valentim. 26°C.

COMING UP

Apr 26: The Weeknd at Estádio Nilton Santos.

Apr 28–29: Copom meeting - Selic decision.

Jun 11 – Jul 19: FIFA World Cup Fan Fest on Copacabana beach.

Sep 4–13: Rock in Rio returns to the Parque Olímpico.

Rio de Janeiro Daily Brief - your Rio de Janeiro daily guide - Sunday, April 19, 2026. Published for residents and visitors. All times in Brasília time (BRT, UTC-3). Weather: open-source API. Culture: MAM Rio, MAR, CCBB, Paço Imperial, Riotur. Markets: B3, Banco Central. Sport: CBF.

Related coverage: Rio de Janeiro Daily Brief - Saturday, April 18 | São Paulo Daily Brief - Saturday, April 18 | Brazil's Morning Call