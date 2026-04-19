'We Are Not Pushovers' - Varun Chakaravarthy's Stern Warning To Nine Teams After KKR's First Win In IPL 2026

MENAFN - Live Mint) Varun Chakaravarthy sent a stern warning to all the other nine teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL) after Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) defeated Rajasthan Royals on Sunday to register their maiden win of the 2026 season. Chasing 156 runs, KKR were in a spot of bother after losing half of their side inside the 11th over. But it was the unbeaten 76-run stand between Rinku Singh and Anukul Roy that saw KKR romp home with three balls to spare.

It was a do-or-die situation for KKR after losing five of their first six games in IPL 2026. With this win, KKR climbed a spot to ninth in the points table. Certainly the win gave KKR the much-needed confidence and Chakaravarthy was quick to address that the three-time champions have not lost all hope despite a poor start to their campaign.

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“We don't know where we'll end up, but we are just making a statement that we are not pushovers. We are just not coming here to participate. We are here to win every match. We are here to make a strong contention for the trophy. We still have hopes and I think we are gonna do well,” Chakaravarthy, who was named the Player of the Match, said after the game.

'Credit to the entire coaching staff'

Just like KKR, Chakaravarthy took came into the party in his usual form with three wickets for just 14 runs in his four overs. Bowling alongside Sunil Narine, the KKR spin duo tightened the screws of the opposition after openers Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal gave Rajasthan Royals a flying start under the scorching Kolkata heat.

Chakaravarthy revealed that he still has two fractures on his left hand (that took place while fielding against Sunrisers Hyderabad).“It is a little tough, but I'm just trying to manage,” added the mystery spinner who didn't forgot to give a shoutout to the star-studded coaching staff for keeping the players positive despite a lot of outside noise.

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“Before I talk about myself, I think I need to give credit to the entire coaching staff because it has been a last tough weeks of matches and things didn't go our way and there was too much outside noise and the head coach and the other coaches also, they never let that noise affect us. We were in our own process. Even though it's just one win, it feels very sweet,” he added.

KKR's IPL 2026 playoff qualification chances

With three points from seven games, KKR need to win at least seven of the remaining eight games to reach the cut-off mark of 16 points to qualify for the playoffs. Although there have been instances in the past where teams have reached the last four on 12 points, but KKR wouldn't want to depend on other teams. KKR next play Lucknow Super Giants on April 26.

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Catch the live updates from IPL 202 with the complete IPL 2026 Schedul and the IPL 2026 Points Tabl. Also, know who are currently leading the charts in IPL 2026 Orange Ca and IPL 2026 Purple Ca.