NDMC's Green Initiative Gaining Strength Through Public Participation: Kuljeet Singh Chahal

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 19 (IANS) NDMC Vice Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal said on Sunday that“Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” is not merely a campaign but an emotional and social commitment that inspires us to honour our mothers while fulfilling our responsibilities towards nature.

Leading the plantation drive in Palika Niwas Housing Complex in Lodhi Colony, Chahal said that the campaign, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is receiving widespread public support across New Delhi.

The programme commenced with Chahal offering prayers and seeking the blessings of Lord Balaji at the Balaji Temple, Palika Niwas. On this auspicious occasion, he also received the warm blessings of the temple's chief priest.

On the occasion, RWA President Kaluram Rana, along with other members Arvind Sharma and Shyamsunder Gautam, as well as several distinguished citizens and local residents, actively participated in the plantation drive and contributed significantly towards making the campaign a people's movement.

The active involvement of women further strengthened and inspired the initiative, said a statement.

Addressing the gathering after the plantation drive, Chahal said,“'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' is not merely a campaign, but an emotional and social commitment that inspires us to honour our mothers while fulfilling our responsibilities towards nature.”

He added that the initiative plays an important role in promoting environmental awareness, a sense of responsibility, and ensuring a greener legacy for future generations.

Chahal further stated that the initiative is being carried forward with continuity and full commitment, and plantation drives are being organised not only every Sunday but also on other days without any interruption, ensuring that the momentum of the campaign is maintained.

He emphasised that this sustained effort by NDMC is instrumental in transforming the initiative into a strong people's movement.

He said that NDMC has prepared a special“Sunday Green Calendar” for the entire year, under which plantation drives are being conducted every Sunday at different locations.

He highlighted that NDMC's Horticulture, Health, Civil, and Sanitation departments are working in coordination to ensure scientific plantation, proper maintenance, and long-term sustainability of the saplings.

Chahal stated that NDMC's initiative aligns with the Prime Minister's vision of“Viksit Bharat @2047”, which prioritises a clean environment, sustainable urban development, and active public participation.

Through initiatives like #EkPedMaaKeNaam_OnSunday, NDMC is not only expanding green cover but also strengthening a collective sense of environmental responsibility among citizens, he said.

During the programme, RWA representatives also raised certain maintenance-related issues of the area, upon which Chahal directed the officials to ensure their resolution in a time-bound manner.