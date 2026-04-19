International Flights To Resume At Mashhad Airport From Monday: Iran

MENAFN - IANS) Tehran, April 19 (IANS) Iran's Civil Aviation Authority said Sunday that it has approved the resumption of international flights from Mashhad International Airport in the northeastern province of Khorasan Razavi from Monday.

The authority, in a statement published on its official website, said the decision follows an earlier announcement that eastern Iranian airspace has been reopened to international flights, Xinhua news agency reported.

It added that some airports resumed operations at 7 a.m. local time (0330 GMT) on Saturday.

The agency said no permission has yet been granted for the sale of tickets for domestic flights.

Iran shut down its airspace after joint US and Israeli strikes started on February 28, halting civilian aviation operations across the country.

The aviation authority said that flight services at Iranian airports will gradually return to normal once technical and operational preparations are completed by military and civilian authorities.

Earlier on Sunday, Iran had indicated that there had been“progress” in its ongoing discussion with the United States, though it stressed that a final agreement is still a long way off, with the current two-week ceasefire due to expire on April 22, according to local media reports.

Iranian Parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf said Tehran is pursuing diplomatic efforts while remaining prepared for military confrontation, stressing that Iran does not trust its adversaries and stands ready to respond to further escalation.

In a televised address on Saturday, he said the latest conflict began during negotiations, which he accused the United States of undermining through "deception," according to Tasnim News Agency.

Qalibaf described Iran as having achieved success both "on the ground and in diplomacy," while warning that tensions could escalate at any moment. He said negotiations are continuing alongside what he described as full preparedness for any necessary action.

He also reiterated Iran's distrust of its opponents and said Tehran remains committed to pursuing a lasting peace, while seeking guarantees that would prevent a return to cycles of war, ceasefire and renewed conflict.

–IANS

scor/vd