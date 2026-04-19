Minister, Change Ambassadors Talk Enhanced Corporate Culture In Public Sector

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 19 (Petra) – Minister of State for Public Sector Development, Badriya Balbisi, on Sunday met with Change Ambassadors initiative team, who participated in implementing the corporate culture system in the public sector.The meeting is part of the launch of the 2nd phase of the 2nd executive program for Public Sector Modernization Roadmap (2026-2029).During the meeting held at the Prime Ministry, Balbisi emphasized the importance of the initiative's role in assessing implementation of the corporate culture values??system by 28 government institutions during the first phase of the 1st executive program for Public Sector Modernization Roadmap (2022-2025).Balbisi noted this process is based on scientific methodologies that contributed to providing an "accurate and objective" assessment of corporate culture in the government apparatus.She said the initiative-outlined evaluation reports were "not merely technical outputs, but rather direct inputs to support decision-making and guide reform priorities."These reports also contributed to revealing gaps between the institutional value system and actual practices within government institutions, she pointed out.Calling for continuing work in the second phase, she said activities should focus on monitoring implementation of programs, based on the evaluation reports to ensure that recommendations are translated into concrete practices and behaviors.She noted this phase also aims to contribute to the evaluation of 24 additional government departments within the 2nd executive program for Public Sector Modernization Roadmap.She noted the initiative's second phase will witness a "qualitative" shift from the evaluation stage to achieving tangible impact.This vision, she stated, will be accomplished by focusing on changing institutional behavior, enhancing performance, improving the service recipient experience, and highlighting the importance of the 2nd executive program.To achieve this goal, she said a series of activities will be launched to showcase the roadmap's institutional culture values??systemand link these axes??to individual and institutional performance.