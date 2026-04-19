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Iran, US Trade Accusations of Ceasefire Violations
(MENAFN) Iran and the United States traded mutual accusations of ceasefire violations on Sunday, deepening a volatile standoff that has brought shipping through the Strait of Hormuz to a complete halt.
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei charged that Washington's so-called "blockade" of Iran's ports and coastlines constituted a breach of the ceasefire, branding the naval cordon "unlawful and criminal."
From the American side, President Donald Trump fired back, accusing Tehran of committing a "serious violation" of the truce, according to Jonathan Karl, ABC News' chief Washington correspondent, who disclosed on X on Sunday that Trump had conveyed this directly to him.
Karl further reported that Trump warned an agreement would be reached "one way or another. The nice way or the hard way."
In a Truth Social post Sunday morning, Trump confirmed that US representatives would travel to Islamabad on Monday for a fresh round of negotiations, while issuing a stark ultimatum to Tehran.
The United States is "offering a very fair and reasonable DEAL, and I hope they take it because, if they don't, the United States is going to knock out every single Power Plant, and every single Bridge, in Iran," Trump added.
Maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz remained paralyzed on Sunday following Washington's imposition of a naval blockade on Iran, a move that prompted Tehran to reassert its grip over the strategically vital waterway.
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei charged that Washington's so-called "blockade" of Iran's ports and coastlines constituted a breach of the ceasefire, branding the naval cordon "unlawful and criminal."
From the American side, President Donald Trump fired back, accusing Tehran of committing a "serious violation" of the truce, according to Jonathan Karl, ABC News' chief Washington correspondent, who disclosed on X on Sunday that Trump had conveyed this directly to him.
Karl further reported that Trump warned an agreement would be reached "one way or another. The nice way or the hard way."
In a Truth Social post Sunday morning, Trump confirmed that US representatives would travel to Islamabad on Monday for a fresh round of negotiations, while issuing a stark ultimatum to Tehran.
The United States is "offering a very fair and reasonable DEAL, and I hope they take it because, if they don't, the United States is going to knock out every single Power Plant, and every single Bridge, in Iran," Trump added.
Maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz remained paralyzed on Sunday following Washington's imposition of a naval blockade on Iran, a move that prompted Tehran to reassert its grip over the strategically vital waterway.
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