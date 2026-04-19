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Series of Suspected Gang Explosions Shakes Brussels Suburb
(MENAFN) A Brussels suburb has been hit by a wave of explosions believed to be linked to gang activity, prompting strong warnings from local authorities and calls for increased security measures, according to reports.
At least five blasts have occurred in recent days in Saint-Gilles, a busy district of the Belgian capital that also hosts a number of EU officials.
The most recent incident took place shortly after midnight on Saturday, when an explosion occurred outside a shisha bar on Rue Theodore Verhaegen near Barrière de Saint-Gilles. The blast caused damage to the establishment and surrounding residential buildings, and also broke windows at a nearby school. No casualties were reported.
Local authorities have described the situation as increasingly dangerous. Saint-Gilles Mayor Jean Spinette characterized the violence as a “war between rival drug families” and urged Interior Minister Bernard Quintin to deploy additional forces, including reinforcements for both the Brussels prosecutor’s office and federal judicial police, to improve nighttime security for residents.
“This is escalating uncontrollably, with shootings and explosions occurring back-to-back. It’s a real scourge for the municipality,” he said, as quoted by local media. He also described the damage to the school as “shocking,” and referred to the situation as “serious organized crime” driven by competing groups seeking territorial control.
“Spreading fear to gain territory – that’s called terrorism,” he added.
Brussels has increasingly faced concerns over gun violence in recent years. Reports indicate that 96 firearms-related incidents were recorded in 2025, while in the first three months of 2026 alone, at least 22 shootings were reported, resulting in multiple injuries and one fatality.
At least five blasts have occurred in recent days in Saint-Gilles, a busy district of the Belgian capital that also hosts a number of EU officials.
The most recent incident took place shortly after midnight on Saturday, when an explosion occurred outside a shisha bar on Rue Theodore Verhaegen near Barrière de Saint-Gilles. The blast caused damage to the establishment and surrounding residential buildings, and also broke windows at a nearby school. No casualties were reported.
Local authorities have described the situation as increasingly dangerous. Saint-Gilles Mayor Jean Spinette characterized the violence as a “war between rival drug families” and urged Interior Minister Bernard Quintin to deploy additional forces, including reinforcements for both the Brussels prosecutor’s office and federal judicial police, to improve nighttime security for residents.
“This is escalating uncontrollably, with shootings and explosions occurring back-to-back. It’s a real scourge for the municipality,” he said, as quoted by local media. He also described the damage to the school as “shocking,” and referred to the situation as “serious organized crime” driven by competing groups seeking territorial control.
“Spreading fear to gain territory – that’s called terrorism,” he added.
Brussels has increasingly faced concerns over gun violence in recent years. Reports indicate that 96 firearms-related incidents were recorded in 2025, while in the first three months of 2026 alone, at least 22 shootings were reported, resulting in multiple injuries and one fatality.
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