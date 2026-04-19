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Lithuania, Latvia Refuse Airspace Access to Fico’s Plane for Moscow Trip
(MENAFN) According to reports, Lithuania and Latvia have said they will not allow Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico to use their airspace for a planned flight to Moscow to attend Victory Day events on May 9.
Fico confirmed the decision in a public address, stating that he had been informed of the refusal and describing it as an unusual move between EU member states. He insisted that the restriction would not prevent his planned visit.
“So be it,” he said, adding that he would find an alternative route if necessary.
He also noted that he had previously faced similar restrictions, claiming that Estonia had blocked a route last year, forcing him to reroute his travel. Fico said such actions would not deter him from paying tribute to those he described as having liberated Slovakia during World War II.
He referred to historical losses during the liberation of his country and said he also plans visits to other historical sites connected to World War II, including memorial locations in Europe, as part of what he described as a broader “journey for peace.”
Previous reports indicated that Baltic states have at times restricted airspace access for political reasons, requiring certain leaders traveling to Moscow to take alternative routes through other countries.
Fico confirmed the decision in a public address, stating that he had been informed of the refusal and describing it as an unusual move between EU member states. He insisted that the restriction would not prevent his planned visit.
“So be it,” he said, adding that he would find an alternative route if necessary.
He also noted that he had previously faced similar restrictions, claiming that Estonia had blocked a route last year, forcing him to reroute his travel. Fico said such actions would not deter him from paying tribute to those he described as having liberated Slovakia during World War II.
He referred to historical losses during the liberation of his country and said he also plans visits to other historical sites connected to World War II, including memorial locations in Europe, as part of what he described as a broader “journey for peace.”
Previous reports indicated that Baltic states have at times restricted airspace access for political reasons, requiring certain leaders traveling to Moscow to take alternative routes through other countries.
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