Council Unveils Youth-Led Podcast To Amplify Digital Inclusion, Disability Voices

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 19 (Petra) -- The first episode of the "Codecast" podcast series kicked off, marking the debut of a youth-led digital media initiative that explores the intersection of everyday life and the evolving digital landscape.According to a statement issued Sunday by the Higher Council for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, the podcast features four hosts with disabilities who share their lived experiences, perspectives, and reflections on contemporary digital realities.The council said the initiative is supported in partnership with the MADRAJ Digital Business Incubator, in cooperation with the "Podqasti" platform, and sponsored by Orange Telecommunications. New episodes are scheduled for release every Friday at 8:00 p.m. on the "Podqasti" YouTube channel.The launch of "Codecast" falls under the broader "Digital Beginning" project, which seeks to enhance the participation of persons with disabilities in digital media and entrepreneurship ecosystems through capacity-building, incubation, and content development. The project adopts an integrated framework that includes training activists, media professionals, and content creators with disabilities in digital leadership, multi-platform publishing, monetization mechanisms, and legal safeguards.The council noted that the initiative also supports the incubation of media startups, the development of sustainable business models, and the production of specialized podcast content."Codecast" introduces an innovative model within the Arabic digital content landscape, providing a platform for youth-driven dialogue on the influence of digital technologies on awareness, social interactions, and decision-making processes.The first season will address eight key themes reflecting the social, psychological, and cultural dimensions of digital transformation, including artificial intelligence, idealism, trauma stages, financial literacy, freelancing, the impact of social media on relationships, content consumption and the attention economy, and digital polarization.It added that the program features experts and specialists who contribute evidence-based insights and human-centered perspectives, helping to simplify complex issues and broaden public engagement.The council said the launch of "Codecast" reflects a strategic commitment to fostering inclusive media representation, empowering persons with disabilities through digital tools, and promoting a more diverse and equitable media ecosystem.