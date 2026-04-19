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Turkey, Latvia Foreign Ministers Hold Talks in Diplomatic Meeting
(MENAFN) According to reports, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braze on Sunday during the 5th Antalya Diplomacy Forum.
The talks were held on the sidelines of the international event in Antalya, which gathers senior diplomats, government officials, and global leaders to discuss key regional and international issues.
The forum serves as a platform for dialogue on diplomacy, security, and cooperation among participating countries, with multiple bilateral meetings taking place throughout the event.
No further details regarding the specific content of the discussion between the two foreign ministers were disclosed, as stated by diplomatic sources.
The talks were held on the sidelines of the international event in Antalya, which gathers senior diplomats, government officials, and global leaders to discuss key regional and international issues.
The forum serves as a platform for dialogue on diplomacy, security, and cooperation among participating countries, with multiple bilateral meetings taking place throughout the event.
No further details regarding the specific content of the discussion between the two foreign ministers were disclosed, as stated by diplomatic sources.
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