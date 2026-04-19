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Luxembourg Urges Greater EU Independence in Foreign, Security Policy
(MENAFN) According to reports, Luxembourg’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Xavier Bettel has urged Europe to strengthen its strategic autonomy and improve coordination among allies, warning that recent global crises have highlighted the continent’s heavy reliance on external partners.
Speaking on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in southern Türkiye, Bettel said the European Union must reduce its dependence on outside actors while still maintaining international cooperation.
He pointed out that Europe has relied on external sources in several areas, saying, “If we check, the European Union has been dependent on a lot of things: Russian gas, security from the United States, and even masks during the COVID period from China,” adding, “It is important that Europe learns that it is important to have partnerships, but it is terrible if you are dependent on someone.”
Bettel stressed the need for greater independence in key sectors, including the economy, industry, and security. He also described recent remarks made by US Vice President JD Vance in Munich as “a bit of a wake-up call.”
He added that Europe has long assumed continued US protection through NATO, stating, “We were always thinking it was granted that the Americans would be the defenders of Europe because of NATO.”
While he said this support still exists, he emphasized that Europe must be prepared to act independently if necessary, noting the importance of being able to defend itself, strengthen partnerships, and remain ready for situations where external support may not be available.
Speaking on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in southern Türkiye, Bettel said the European Union must reduce its dependence on outside actors while still maintaining international cooperation.
He pointed out that Europe has relied on external sources in several areas, saying, “If we check, the European Union has been dependent on a lot of things: Russian gas, security from the United States, and even masks during the COVID period from China,” adding, “It is important that Europe learns that it is important to have partnerships, but it is terrible if you are dependent on someone.”
Bettel stressed the need for greater independence in key sectors, including the economy, industry, and security. He also described recent remarks made by US Vice President JD Vance in Munich as “a bit of a wake-up call.”
He added that Europe has long assumed continued US protection through NATO, stating, “We were always thinking it was granted that the Americans would be the defenders of Europe because of NATO.”
While he said this support still exists, he emphasized that Europe must be prepared to act independently if necessary, noting the importance of being able to defend itself, strengthen partnerships, and remain ready for situations where external support may not be available.
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