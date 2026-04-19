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Trump Holds Calls with Pakistan’s Army Chief, Iranian Negotiators
(MENAFN) According to reports, US President Donald Trump held discussions this week with Pakistan’s army chief General Asim Munir as well as Iranian negotiators, amid ongoing regional diplomatic activity involving Washington, Tehran, and Islamabad.
The calls reportedly took place during General Munir’s three-day visit to Tehran, which began on Wednesday. Citing unnamed US officials, media sources said Munir was involved in mediation efforts between the United States and Iran during his trip, and that Trump communicated by phone with both him and Iranian representatives at least once.
During his visit, Munir met with senior Iranian civil and military officials, including the parliament speaker, the foreign minister, and a senior military commander overseeing strategic defense operations.
The report comes amid heightened regional tensions, including discussions in Washington’s Situation Room over developments linked to maritime security and the Strait of Hormuz, as a fragile ceasefire approaches its scheduled expiration date.
Separate reports indicated that while diplomatic channels remain active, no firm date has been announced for the next round of negotiations between US and Iranian representatives, though discussions are expected to continue with potential future meetings being considered in the region.
The calls reportedly took place during General Munir’s three-day visit to Tehran, which began on Wednesday. Citing unnamed US officials, media sources said Munir was involved in mediation efforts between the United States and Iran during his trip, and that Trump communicated by phone with both him and Iranian representatives at least once.
During his visit, Munir met with senior Iranian civil and military officials, including the parliament speaker, the foreign minister, and a senior military commander overseeing strategic defense operations.
The report comes amid heightened regional tensions, including discussions in Washington’s Situation Room over developments linked to maritime security and the Strait of Hormuz, as a fragile ceasefire approaches its scheduled expiration date.
Separate reports indicated that while diplomatic channels remain active, no firm date has been announced for the next round of negotiations between US and Iranian representatives, though discussions are expected to continue with potential future meetings being considered in the region.
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