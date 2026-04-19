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Trump Convenes Situation Room Meeting over Hormuz Tensions
(MENAFN) Donald Trump held a meeting in the White House Situation Room on Saturday to address escalating tensions around the Strait of Hormuz and ongoing diplomatic talks with Iran, according to reports citing US officials.
The discussions reportedly followed renewed uncertainty after reports of shipping disruptions in the waterway and conflicting statements regarding maritime access. The situation comes amid sensitive negotiations aimed at addressing Iran’s nuclear-related issues and regional security concerns.
According to reports, the meeting included senior US officials such as Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, alongside other top national security figures including CIA Director John Ratcliffe.
White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, special envoy Steve Witkoff, and Joint Chiefs Chairman Dan Caine also reportedly attended.
Officials said tensions have risen again in the Strait of Hormuz despite signs of progress in broader negotiations involving Iran’s uranium enrichment program and enriched material stockpiles.
Speaking to reporters, Trump described Iran’s actions as provocative and said the country could not use control over the strait as leverage. He also said the United States remains engaged in talks and expects clarity soon on whether a diplomatic breakthrough is possible.
The developments come in the context of earlier military escalation following joint US-Israeli operations against Iran, which triggered retaliatory strikes across the region, as stated by reports. A ceasefire was later established through mediation efforts involving Pakistan, though diplomatic negotiations continue intermittently.
The discussions reportedly followed renewed uncertainty after reports of shipping disruptions in the waterway and conflicting statements regarding maritime access. The situation comes amid sensitive negotiations aimed at addressing Iran’s nuclear-related issues and regional security concerns.
According to reports, the meeting included senior US officials such as Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, alongside other top national security figures including CIA Director John Ratcliffe.
White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, special envoy Steve Witkoff, and Joint Chiefs Chairman Dan Caine also reportedly attended.
Officials said tensions have risen again in the Strait of Hormuz despite signs of progress in broader negotiations involving Iran’s uranium enrichment program and enriched material stockpiles.
Speaking to reporters, Trump described Iran’s actions as provocative and said the country could not use control over the strait as leverage. He also said the United States remains engaged in talks and expects clarity soon on whether a diplomatic breakthrough is possible.
The developments come in the context of earlier military escalation following joint US-Israeli operations against Iran, which triggered retaliatory strikes across the region, as stated by reports. A ceasefire was later established through mediation efforts involving Pakistan, though diplomatic negotiations continue intermittently.
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