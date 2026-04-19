I Am Recovering Steadily, Says Pawan Kalyan

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, April 19 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, who underwent surgery here on Saturday, has thanked leaders of various political parties, including Central and state ministers and actors, for wishing him a speedy recovery.

Responding to the tweets of various leaders, the actor-politician thanked them for their concern and revealed that he is recovering steadily.

He is reported to have undergone a sinusitis procedure at Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad.

Pawan Kalyan's eldest brother and megastar K. Chiranjeevi was among those who tweeted about his health.

“Kalyan Babu has successfully undergone a medical procedure and is now safe, stable, and recovering well. As per the doctors, it may take about a week for him to return to his normal routine. There is no cause for concern. Thank you all for your love, concern, and prayers. Let us keep him in our thoughts and wish him strength, comfort, and a speedy recovery,” posted Chiranjeevi, also a former Union minister.

“Thank you, dear Annaya. My heartfelt gratitude for your love, blessings and constant care. Your words carry warmth, protection and strength. With your blessings, I will recover soon and return to serve society,” responded the Jana Sena president.

Pawan Kalyan's elder brother and Jana Sena MLC K Naga Babu also wished a speedy recovery.“Our beloved leader Pawan Kalyan has successfully undergone a medical procedure and is now safe, healthy, and recovering well. He only needs a few days of rest, and soon he will return with renewed strength and energy. Let us all join together in wishing him a speedy recovery, with prayers and positive thoughts. His resilience is our inspiration, and his health is our happiness,” wrote Naga Babu.

Actors Junior NTR, Allu Arjun and Sai Dharam Tej were among the leading Tollywood personalities who wished Pawan Kalyan a speedy recovery.

The Jana Sena leader also thanked Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Governor S. Abdul Nazeer and others for their messages.

Former Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party president Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy also took to X to post a get-well-soon message.“Thank you YS Jagan garu for your wishes for my health and recovery. I am recovering steadily and grateful for your concern,” replied the Deputy CM.

Central ministers G. Kishan Reddy, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma, state ministers Nara Lokesh, P. Narayana, K. Atchannaidu, Satya Kumar Yadav, Assembly Speaker Ayyanna Patrudu, Deputy Speaker K. Raghu Rama Krishna Raju, state TDP president Palla Srinivasa Rao, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K. T. Rama Rao and others also wished Pawan Kalyan a speedy recovery.