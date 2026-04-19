NARC Launches Agricultural Innovation, Entrepreneurship Incubator To Boost Climate-Smart Farming

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Al-Balqa, April 19 (Petra) -- Jordan has taken a new step toward modernizing its agricultural sector with the launch of an innovation and entrepreneurship incubator at the Maru Agricultural Station of the National Agricultural Research Center (NARC).The initiative, introduced under a broader economic development program, was attended by the Regional Director of the French Development Agency (AFD) for the Middle East, Yves Guicquéro.Supported by AFD funding and implemented through a network of international and local partners, the project brings together organizations such as ACTED, Eco Consult, the World Food Programme, Terre des Hommes, The Phenix Center for Economics and Informatics Studies and the Royal Society for the Conservation of Nature. The collaboration reflects a wider effort to connect development actors and strengthen impact on the ground.Ibrahim Al-Rawashdeh, NARC Director General, said the incubator reflects national priorities aligned with royal directives and Jordan's Economic Modernization Vision. He stressed its role in reinforcing food security and building stronger, more adaptable agricultural systems capable of responding to climate pressures and economic uncertainty.He explained that the incubator is designed as a platform for climate-resilient agricultural innovation, offering young entrepreneurs and farmers the tools to develop technology-based solutions. These include digital agriculture, smarter resource use, and productivity-enhancing practices that rely on sustainable technologies, all aimed at improving self-sufficiency and agricultural quality.The French Development Agency representative emphasized that the initiative goes beyond financial support, positioning itself as a space for knowledge-sharing, collaboration, and building stronger rural and farming communities. He also praised the National Agricultural Research Center for its leadership in fostering agricultural innovation and highlighted the success of startups emerging from the incubator.The launch included presentations from early-stage agricultural ventures supported by the incubator, showcasing how innovative ideas are being developed into practical projects with real-world impact.