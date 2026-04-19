Airlines Warn Of Possible European Flight Sisruptions Over Jet Fuel Shortages
Speaking on Friday, Director General Willie Walsh said efforts were under way to secure alternative supply routes, but stressed the need for authorities to prepare coordinated contingency plans in case fuel rationing becomes necessary.
European airlines have already raised concerns that shortages could emerge within weeks, following supply disruptions linked to regional tensions affecting key energy routes.
One of the main risks stems from the potential closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical artery for global oil flows, which has impacted the delivery of aviation fuel from the Middle East.
According to the International Energy Agency, global demand for jet fuel and kerosene averaged around 7.8 million barrels per day in 2025, underlining the scale of reliance on stable supply chains.
Europe remains heavily dependent on imported aviation fuel, with roughly 75% of its supply coming from the Middle East, leaving the sector particularly vulnerable to geopolitical disruptions.
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