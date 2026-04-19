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NATO Secretary General Pushes Back Against U.S. Exit Fears
(MENAFN) NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte pushed back Saturday against mounting fears of a U.S. departure from the alliance, while calling for a more capable Europe within a reinvigorated NATO.
Speaking to German newspaper WELT AM SONNTAG, Rutte said he does not see the United States leaving NATO, but stressed the need for a stronger Europe within a stronger alliance.
The comments arrive against a backdrop of growing transatlantic unease, sparked by recent remarks from U.S. President Donald Trump, who complained that European allies were unwilling to support the war with Iran, called NATO a "paper tiger," and said he was considering withdrawing from the alliance.
Rutte acknowledged that Trump is visibly disappointed with some NATO members, while signaling empathy toward the U.S. president's position. He nonetheless reaffirmed that the U.S. nuclear umbrella remains the "ultimate guarantor" of European security — a pointed reminder of Washington's indispensable role in the continent's defense architecture even as political tensions simmer.
Speaking to German newspaper WELT AM SONNTAG, Rutte said he does not see the United States leaving NATO, but stressed the need for a stronger Europe within a stronger alliance.
The comments arrive against a backdrop of growing transatlantic unease, sparked by recent remarks from U.S. President Donald Trump, who complained that European allies were unwilling to support the war with Iran, called NATO a "paper tiger," and said he was considering withdrawing from the alliance.
Rutte acknowledged that Trump is visibly disappointed with some NATO members, while signaling empathy toward the U.S. president's position. He nonetheless reaffirmed that the U.S. nuclear umbrella remains the "ultimate guarantor" of European security — a pointed reminder of Washington's indispensable role in the continent's defense architecture even as political tensions simmer.
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