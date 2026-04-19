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Western Balkans Leaders Urge Stronger Regional Cooperation for Peace
(MENAFN) Officials from the Western Balkans have called for deeper cooperation, stronger trust, and improved economic links across the region, warning that ongoing political stagnation and emigration continue to threaten long-term stability.
At a panel titled “Harvesting Peace in the Balkans: Dialogue, Business and Connectivity” during the Antalya Diplomacy Forum 2026, regional representatives stressed that lasting peace requires more than the mere absence of conflict, urging practical steps to ensure sustainable development and cooperation.
Montenegro’s Foreign Minister Ervin Ibrahimovic underlined the relationship between trust, leadership, and implementation in achieving prosperity. “If there is no trust, there can be no implementation. If there is no leadership, there can be no trust. And without implementation, there can be no prosperity,” he said.
He added that Montenegro’s approach to regional stability is built on three main priorities: improving good neighborly relations, strengthening regional cooperation initiatives, and pursuing progress toward European Union membership.
Albania’s Foreign Minister Ferit Hoxha also stressed the importance of trust, arguing that dialogue between countries must lead to concrete and measurable results rather than remaining purely declarative.
At a panel titled “Harvesting Peace in the Balkans: Dialogue, Business and Connectivity” during the Antalya Diplomacy Forum 2026, regional representatives stressed that lasting peace requires more than the mere absence of conflict, urging practical steps to ensure sustainable development and cooperation.
Montenegro’s Foreign Minister Ervin Ibrahimovic underlined the relationship between trust, leadership, and implementation in achieving prosperity. “If there is no trust, there can be no implementation. If there is no leadership, there can be no trust. And without implementation, there can be no prosperity,” he said.
He added that Montenegro’s approach to regional stability is built on three main priorities: improving good neighborly relations, strengthening regional cooperation initiatives, and pursuing progress toward European Union membership.
Albania’s Foreign Minister Ferit Hoxha also stressed the importance of trust, arguing that dialogue between countries must lead to concrete and measurable results rather than remaining purely declarative.
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