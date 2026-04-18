Kamal Haasan Demands Immediate Women's Reservation, Rejects Delimitation​

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, April 18 (IANS) Actor-politician Kamal Haasan has called for the immediate implementation of 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and State Assemblies, strongly opposing any move to link the measure with delimitation.​

Reacting after the fall of the delimitation-linked 131st Constitutional Amendment Bill, Haasan said a Private Member's Bill has now been introduced by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament P. Wilson to provide women's reservation without tying it to constituency redrawing.​

In a post on X, Haasan argued that if the country is serious about women's empowerment, the 33 per cent quota must be implemented immediately within the existing strength of the Lok Sabha and State legislatures, without waiting for delimitation.​

He also backed the proposal to extend the freeze on delimitation till 2051, stating that such a move would allow states adequate time to achieve population stabilisation through meaningful reforms. ​

These include ensuring access to quality education, healthcare, and equal employment opportunities for women, factors he described as essential to long-term demographic balance.​

Highlighting regional disparities, Haasan cautioned that linking women's reservation with delimitation could undermine India's federal structure. ​

He pointed out that southern states such as Tamil Nadu, which have prioritised population control and women-centric development, risk being disadvantaged in terms of political representation if delimitation is carried out based purely on population.​

“States that have taken progressive steps in stabilising population and empowering women should be seen as models, not penalised,” he emphasised, warning against any attempt to introduce delimitation“through the back door.”​

The Makkal Needhi Maiam founder further urged the Union government to convene a special session of Parliament after the ongoing Assembly elections to pass the proposed Bill. ​

He also suggested that the Centre could bring in its own legislation to ensure that women's reservation is implemented without further delay.​

Haasan's remarks add to the growing political debate over the intersection of women's reservation and delimitation, an issue that continues to draw sharp responses from parties across the political spectrum.​