MP Strengthens Digital Governance, Targets 100 Pc Online Services By 2026-End

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, April 18 (IANS) The Madhya Pradesh government said on Saturday that it has integrated more than 1,700 services from 56 departments onto a single platform and set a target of achieving 100 per cent digital service delivery by 2026, in a major push to make governance more transparent and accessible.

The government added that this initiative is being driven through the 'MP e-Seva Portal and Mobile App', which serves as a unified digital platform for delivering citizen services.

With this integration, people no longer need to visit multiple offices or portals, as services are now available through a single digital window.

In an official statement, the state government said, "Digital technology has become the cornerstone of good governance, and Madhya Pradesh is rapidly establishing a distinct identity in this domain."

It added that the platform is making service delivery simpler, faster, and more transparent for citizens.

To support this transition, the platform has been developed by the Madhya Pradesh State Electronics Development Corporation (MPSEDC) under the Department of Science and Technology.

It enables citizens to check eligibility, submit applications, and track their status online, thereby reducing paperwork and improving efficiency through Aadhaar-based authentication, e-signatures, and digital certificates.

Further strengthening the system, the portal has been integrated with the Samagra Social Security Mission database.

This allows automatic verification through Family ID and Member ID, which in turn reduces delays and duplication in service delivery.

The 'auto-fetch' feature also ensures that once documents are uploaded, they can be reused across services without repeated submissions.

Building on this integrated framework, the state government has adopted a mobile-first approach to ensure wider accessibility.

The platform includes multilingual support and features for persons with disabilities, making it easier to use for citizens in both urban and rural areas.

Reflecting growing adoption, the portal has recorded more than 2.14 lakh transactions so far, including applications, eligibility checks, and service tracking activities.

"This indicates an increasing shift of citizens towards digital platforms for availing government services," the state government said.