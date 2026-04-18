Central Team To Investigate Deadly Accident At Vedanta Power Plant In Chhattisgarh

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 18 (IANS) A central team, comprising officials from the Department of Industrial Safety and Boiler Inspectors, is likely to begin a probe into the deadly accident at the Vedanta power plant in Dabhra tehsil of Sakti district, Chhattisgarh, that led to the death of several workers, while many others sustained serious injuries.

According to reports, the team was expected to arrive in Sakti from Delhi on Saturday to carry out the inquiry.

The move follows the submission of a report by the State Boiler Inspector, after which the central authorities decided to step in, according to an NDTV report.

Meanwhile, the Chhattisgarh government has alsi ordered a probe into the accident at Vedanta power plant, appointing the Bilaspur Divisional Commissioner as the inquiry officer.

The incident occurred on April 14 in Boiler Unit-1 of the plant due to a technical fault in the joint of a water supply pipe connected to a steam pipeline. It was learnt that the death toll in the boiler explosion rose to 20, while 15 workers are undergoing treatment for injuries at various hospitals.

Taking note of the gravity of the incident, the state government has directed that the inquiry will examine when and how the accident took place, the underlying causes and circumstances, and the measures required to prevent recurrence of such incidents in the future.

As per the order, the inquiry officer has been asked to complete the probe within 30 days and submit a report to the state government.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has expressed deep grief over the incident, terming it extremely tragic and painful. He paid tribute to the deceased workers and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families. The Chief Minister has also directed officials to ensure a fair and expeditious inquiry and to take strict action against those found responsible.

A preliminary technical report by the Chief Boiler Inspector indicated excessive fuel accumulation inside the furnace, leading to pressure build-up and damage to connected pipelines. The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Sakti corroborated these findings, identifying fuel overload as the primary cause.