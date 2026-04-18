403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Iran Rejects Trump Claim on Transferring Enriched Uranium Abroad
(MENAFN) Iran has dismissed the idea of sending its enriched uranium abroad as “unacceptable,” following remarks by US President Donald Trump that Washington would “get” Iran’s stockpile, according to reports.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said a potential agreement remains possible, but only if Iran’s rights and interests are fully protected. “A deal is achievable if our rights and interests are secured,” he said.
He added that compensation for damages suffered by Iran would be an important component in any negotiations, as reported by state broadcaster. Baqaei also warned that Tehran would respond in kind if other parties fail to uphold their commitments.
Separately, the spokesperson criticized conflicting US statements regarding the Strait of Hormuz, describing them as a sign of “confusion.” He stressed that decisions related to the strategic waterway are based on real conditions rather than public messaging, noting that civilian maritime traffic has resumed following recent developments, in line with Iranian authorities’ decisions.
Trump had earlier said the United States would take possession of Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile—referring to it as “dust”—without providing Tehran with any financial compensation.
Baqaei also pointed to recent talks in Islamabad, saying they helped define areas of agreement and disagreement, and insisted that “there is no ambiguity in negotiations.”
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said a potential agreement remains possible, but only if Iran’s rights and interests are fully protected. “A deal is achievable if our rights and interests are secured,” he said.
He added that compensation for damages suffered by Iran would be an important component in any negotiations, as reported by state broadcaster. Baqaei also warned that Tehran would respond in kind if other parties fail to uphold their commitments.
Separately, the spokesperson criticized conflicting US statements regarding the Strait of Hormuz, describing them as a sign of “confusion.” He stressed that decisions related to the strategic waterway are based on real conditions rather than public messaging, noting that civilian maritime traffic has resumed following recent developments, in line with Iranian authorities’ decisions.
Trump had earlier said the United States would take possession of Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile—referring to it as “dust”—without providing Tehran with any financial compensation.
Baqaei also pointed to recent talks in Islamabad, saying they helped define areas of agreement and disagreement, and insisted that “there is no ambiguity in negotiations.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment