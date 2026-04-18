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Türkiye, Azerbaijan Leaders Hold Talks on Bilateral, Global Issues
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev held talks on Friday focusing on bilateral relations, as well as regional and global developments, on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, according to reports from Türkiye’s Communications Directorate.
During the meeting, Erdogan said that both Türkiye and Azerbaijan, as regional actors, have been affected by the ongoing conflict in Iran, noting that the two countries have responded to the situation with “prudence and composure.”
He added that Türkiye’s efforts to help ensure a peaceful resolution to the situation are continuing.
Erdogan also emphasized the shared commitment between Ankara and Baku to deepen cooperation in key areas such as trade, energy, and the defense industry, stating that relations could be elevated further through new initiatives.
He further expressed support for progress toward lasting peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan, saying that Ankara welcomes steps taken in that direction and will continue to back the process.
During the meeting, Erdogan said that both Türkiye and Azerbaijan, as regional actors, have been affected by the ongoing conflict in Iran, noting that the two countries have responded to the situation with “prudence and composure.”
He added that Türkiye’s efforts to help ensure a peaceful resolution to the situation are continuing.
Erdogan also emphasized the shared commitment between Ankara and Baku to deepen cooperation in key areas such as trade, energy, and the defense industry, stating that relations could be elevated further through new initiatives.
He further expressed support for progress toward lasting peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan, saying that Ankara welcomes steps taken in that direction and will continue to back the process.
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