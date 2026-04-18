403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Erdogan, Georgian PM Discuss Bilateral Ties at Antalya Diplomacy Forum
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze held talks on Friday focused on bilateral relations and regional cooperation, according to reports from Türkiye’s Communications Directorate.
The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, where Erdogan emphasized ongoing efforts to achieve lasting stability in the South Caucasus.
He also highlighted the importance of fully utilizing the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway line, stating that its operation at full capacity would improve the effectiveness of the Middle Corridor trade route linking Asia and Europe.
Erdogan noted that Türkiye and Georgia will continue working to expand trade relations and deepen cooperation across multiple sectors, particularly in the energy field.
The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, where Erdogan emphasized ongoing efforts to achieve lasting stability in the South Caucasus.
He also highlighted the importance of fully utilizing the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway line, stating that its operation at full capacity would improve the effectiveness of the Middle Corridor trade route linking Asia and Europe.
Erdogan noted that Türkiye and Georgia will continue working to expand trade relations and deepen cooperation across multiple sectors, particularly in the energy field.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment