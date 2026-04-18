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Pakistan Urges Lasting End to US-Israeli War on Iran
(MENAFN) Pakistan has called for a “permanent termination” of the US-Israeli war on Iran, with Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar addressing the Antalya Diplomacy Forum on Friday. He appealed to both Washington and Tehran to “show flexibility.”
Islamabad has been acting as a mediator between the United States and Iran since hostilities began on Feb. 28, facilitating the highest-level discussions between the two sides since diplomatic relations were severed in 1979. According to Dar, Pakistan’s “objective is not ceasefire extension. Our main objective is the permanent termination of war," along with reaching a formal agreement between the parties.
Speaking at the high-level segment of the forum in the Turkish resort city of Antalya, Dar noted that “More than 80% of the work has been done. And a couple of things are (remaining)… both parties have to show flexibility." His remarks highlighted that only a few outstanding issues remain in the ongoing negotiation process.
His call for greater flexibility from both sides comes as Tehran announced on Friday that the Strait of Hormuz is “completely open” for commercial shipping, marking the first such declaration since the conflict began on Feb. 28. Earlier, Pakistan had helped secure a 14-day ceasefire between the United States and Iran on April 8. The Strait had been placed under Iranian control shortly after the US and Israel initiated military action against Iran, disrupting global energy flows and maritime trade routes.
Islamabad has been acting as a mediator between the United States and Iran since hostilities began on Feb. 28, facilitating the highest-level discussions between the two sides since diplomatic relations were severed in 1979. According to Dar, Pakistan’s “objective is not ceasefire extension. Our main objective is the permanent termination of war," along with reaching a formal agreement between the parties.
Speaking at the high-level segment of the forum in the Turkish resort city of Antalya, Dar noted that “More than 80% of the work has been done. And a couple of things are (remaining)… both parties have to show flexibility." His remarks highlighted that only a few outstanding issues remain in the ongoing negotiation process.
His call for greater flexibility from both sides comes as Tehran announced on Friday that the Strait of Hormuz is “completely open” for commercial shipping, marking the first such declaration since the conflict began on Feb. 28. Earlier, Pakistan had helped secure a 14-day ceasefire between the United States and Iran on April 8. The Strait had been placed under Iranian control shortly after the US and Israel initiated military action against Iran, disrupting global energy flows and maritime trade routes.
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