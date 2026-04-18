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Israeli Attacks in S. Lebanon Kill One Despite Ceasefire Taking Effect
(MENAFN) At least one person lost their life and several others were wounded on Friday following Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon, even though a ceasefire had come into force earlier the same day after being declared by US President Donald Trump, according to reports.
Information indicated that a man riding a motorcycle was killed in the town of Kounine, located in the Bint Jbeil district, after an Israeli drone targeted the area. The same incident left at least three others injured.
Israeli forces were also said to have launched additional attacks on the towns of Taybeh and Deir Siryan in the Marjayoun district. Despite the truce, further hostilities were recorded across southern Lebanon, including artillery bombardment and machine gun fire directed at an ambulance crew in Kounine, which resulted in more injuries.
Shelling extended to several locations, with strikes reported near Qantara as well as in the towns of Debbine and Khiam. Reports noted that five shells landed in Khiam alone. In the Tyre district, two artillery rounds were fired toward Byout Al Sayyad.
In eastern parts of the country, heavy surveillance activity by Israeli reconnaissance drones was observed over the Rashaya district and the western slopes of Jabal al-Sheikh.
Separately, Israel stated that it had taken control of a hill in southern Lebanon shortly before the ceasefire came into effect.
Information indicated that a man riding a motorcycle was killed in the town of Kounine, located in the Bint Jbeil district, after an Israeli drone targeted the area. The same incident left at least three others injured.
Israeli forces were also said to have launched additional attacks on the towns of Taybeh and Deir Siryan in the Marjayoun district. Despite the truce, further hostilities were recorded across southern Lebanon, including artillery bombardment and machine gun fire directed at an ambulance crew in Kounine, which resulted in more injuries.
Shelling extended to several locations, with strikes reported near Qantara as well as in the towns of Debbine and Khiam. Reports noted that five shells landed in Khiam alone. In the Tyre district, two artillery rounds were fired toward Byout Al Sayyad.
In eastern parts of the country, heavy surveillance activity by Israeli reconnaissance drones was observed over the Rashaya district and the western slopes of Jabal al-Sheikh.
Separately, Israel stated that it had taken control of a hill in southern Lebanon shortly before the ceasefire came into effect.
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