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South Korea–Türkiye Cooperation Expands
(MENAFN) South Korea’s vice foreign minister for diplomatic strategy and intelligence stated that the long-established relationship and collaboration between South Korea and Türkiye have become even more robust in recent years, spanning multiple fields including the defense sector, energy, advanced technology, and infrastructure development.
In comments made to Anadolu on the margins of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, Jeong Yeon-doo emphasized that Turkish forces deployed during the Korean War represented an important "sacrifice" for maintaining "peace and democracy in the Korean peninsula."
"Türkiye and (South) Korea call each other brothers," he said.
He further pointed out that bilateral relations have significantly advanced since the formal establishment of diplomatic ties more than sixty years ago, adding that South Korea and Türkiye are "responsible partners in global security and economy."
Referring to South Korean President Lee Jae Myung’s official visit to Türkiye last November, Jeong explained that several memorandums of understanding were signed during the trip, outlining cooperation across various sectors.
He also stressed that future collaboration could be broadened into additional areas such as biochemistry, healthcare, artificial intelligence, semiconductor technology, electric vehicles, and space exploration.
In comments made to Anadolu on the margins of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, Jeong Yeon-doo emphasized that Turkish forces deployed during the Korean War represented an important "sacrifice" for maintaining "peace and democracy in the Korean peninsula."
"Türkiye and (South) Korea call each other brothers," he said.
He further pointed out that bilateral relations have significantly advanced since the formal establishment of diplomatic ties more than sixty years ago, adding that South Korea and Türkiye are "responsible partners in global security and economy."
Referring to South Korean President Lee Jae Myung’s official visit to Türkiye last November, Jeong explained that several memorandums of understanding were signed during the trip, outlining cooperation across various sectors.
He also stressed that future collaboration could be broadened into additional areas such as biochemistry, healthcare, artificial intelligence, semiconductor technology, electric vehicles, and space exploration.
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