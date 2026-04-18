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Trump Threatens Force Over Iran Nuclear Dispute

Trump Threatens Force Over Iran Nuclear Dispute


2026-04-18 01:17:48
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump cautioned on Friday that the United States would seize Iran’s nuclear material by force if an agreement is not finalized. At the same time, he dismissed the possibility of imposing any fees on passage through the Strait of Hormuz.

"We'll go in with Iran, and we will take it together, and we will bring it back to the US," Trump stated to journalists while traveling back to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland. "If we don't do that, we will get it in a different form—a much more unfriendly form."

When questioned about whether he would prolong the ceasefire or resume military action if no agreement is secured by Wednesday—marking the end of the two-week truce brokered by Pakistan—Trump suggested that renewed attacks remain an option.

"Maybe, I won't extend it, but the blockade is going to remain. But maybe I won't extend it, so you have a blockade, and unfortunately, we have to start dropping bombs again," he said.
Responding to assertions from Iran that disagreements persist, Trump remarked: "They have to say something different because they have people they have to cater to. I'm just saying it like it is."

Addressing the idea of placing tolls on the strategic waterway, Trump firmly responded: "Nope. No way."

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