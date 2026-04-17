Kartoon Studios (NYSE: TOON) CFO Discusses 2025 $39.4M +21% Y/Y Revenues & 2026 Strategy Investors Tune In Listen Now!

A group of small-cap stocks is drawing increased attention this week as developments across defense technology, AI platforms, digital media, and data center infrastructure highlight a growing pipeline of catalyst-driven opportunities for investors.

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ: PRSO) is ramping production and Moves Toward Commercialization in Defense Tech following its Military Drone IFF Systems delivery to InTACT, marking a key step toward commercialization in the expanding military drone and secure communications market.

The stock previously reached $2.04 in March 2026 and has since pulled back below $1 into a consolidation phase, a setup some investors view as a potential re-coil opportunity as momentum rebuilds around production and deployment milestones.

Kartoon Studios (NYSE: TOON) Positions for IP-Driven Growth in 2026 and continues to gain traction after outlining strong FY2025 financial performance and a forward-looking 2026 strategy.

The company reported 21% revenue growth to $39.4 million, with its production arm Mainframe Studios delivering 50% growth, while operating losses improved 24% year-over-year. With over 60% of 2026 production revenue already under contract, rising engagement across Kartoon Channel! and Ameba, and upcoming franchise launches including Hundred Acre Woods and the Stan Lee Universe, TOON is positioning for a shift toward higher-margin IP monetization and scalable media growth.

Myseum, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSE) is Surges on AMD AI Program Acceptance and emerging as one of the week's standout movers after being accepted into the Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) AI Developer Program.

The acceptance provides access to developer cloud credits, advanced AI tools, training, and ecosystem support, accelerating the company's platform development. Investor interest surged as MYSE gained 253% this week, closing around $3.30, while also being featured as a “Next Super Stock” by Wall Street Reporter. The company continues to highlight growth across its privacy-first social platform and Picture Party ecosystem.

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) Gains Volume on AI Infrastructure Pivot and is seeing increased trading volume as it executes a strategic pivot beyond bitcoin mining into AI infrastructure and data center growth.

The company is expanding into:



High-performance computing (HPC)

AI infrastructure and GPU-driven demand Digital data center platforms

As it transitions from a single-use mining model to a broader digital infrastructure platform, Sphere 3D is positioning itself to capitalize on rising AI compute demand and next-generation data center expansion.

Bottom Line

From Peraso's defense-tech commercialization, to Kartoon Studios' IP-driven media growth, Myseum's explosive AI-driven momentum, and Sphere 3D's pivot into AI infrastructure, these small-cap names are gaining traction across multiple high-growth sectors.

As investors continue searching for early-stage, high-upside opportunities, PRSO, TOON, MYSE, and ANY represent a diverse group of catalyst-driven stocks now firmly on the radar heading deeper into 2026.

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