Pharmaceutical Excipients Market To Reach $14.9 Billion By 2030 As Demand For Advanced Drug Formulations Accelerates

MENAFN - GetNews) Pharmaceutical Excipients Market by Product ((Organic (Oleochemicals, Cellulose, Glycols), Inorganic)), Functionality (Fillers & Diluents, Binders, Lubricants), Formulation (Oral, Parenteral), Functionality Application (Stabilizers) - Global Forecast to 2030

According to MarketsandMarkets, the global pharmaceutical excipients market is projected to grow from USD 11.0 billion in 2025 to USD 14.9 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. The global pharmaceutical excipients market is gaining strong momentum as drug manufacturers increasingly focus on formulation innovation and production efficiency.

Download PDF Brochure:

Browse



1040 Market Data Tables

61 Figures 632 Pages and in-depth TOC on " Pharmaceutical Excipients Market - Global Forecast to 2030”.

What is driving this sustained growth, and why is it strategically important now?

The market's expansion is primarily fueled by the rising demand for generic drugs and the growing complexity of pharmaceutical formulations. How are manufacturers adapting to these evolving needs? Increased investments in R&D are enabling the development of novel excipients that enhance drug stability, bioavailability, and patient compliance. At the same time, strategic collaborations between excipient manufacturers and pharmaceutical companies are accelerating innovation and improving formulation outcomes.

A key trend shaping the market is the growing emphasis on patient-centric drug development. Why does this matter? Modern formulations increasingly prioritize ease of administration, improved taste masking, controlled release, and enhanced safety profiles. Excipients play a critical role in achieving these objectives, making them indispensable in next-generation drug development.

By product, organic chemicals accounted for the largest share of the pharmaceutical excipients market in 2024. What drives their dominance? Organic excipients-such as oleochemicals, cellulose derivatives, and glycols-offer superior compatibility with active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and are generally non-toxic, making them ideal for a wide range of formulations. Their favorable chemical properties and safety profile position them as a cornerstone of modern pharmaceutical manufacturing.

From a functionality perspective, the lubricants and glidants segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. How do these excipients enhance manufacturing efficiency? By reducing interparticle friction and improving powder flow, they enable smoother tablet compression and encapsulation processes. This not only ensures consistent product quality but also minimizes production downtime-an essential factor in high-speed, large-scale pharmaceutical manufacturing.

Regional Analysis:-

Regionally, Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest growth rate in the pharmaceutical excipients market. Where are the most compelling opportunities emerging? Countries such as China, India, and South Korea are investing heavily in pharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities and R&D infrastructure. Improved regulatory harmonization, a growing skilled workforce, and increasing healthcare access are further driving demand for pharmaceutical products-and, consequently, excipients-in the region.

Additionally, the rising prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, coupled with expanding health insurance coverage, is boosting pharmaceutical consumption across emerging markets. Strategic partnerships between regional manufacturers and global pharmaceutical companies are also fostering innovation and accelerating market expansion.

Request Sample Pages:

Market Insights:

The pharmaceutical excipients market is highly competitive, with leading players such as International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., Ashland Inc., Evonik Industries AG, BASF SE, Kerry Group plc, Roquette Frères, MERCK KGaA, Associated British Foods plc, ADM, Wacker Chemie AG, Air Liquide, DOW, Colorcon, DFE Pharma, Croda International Plc, and Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. driving growth and innovation. How are these companies shaping the market? Through continuous product development, strategic alliances, and expansion into high-growth regions, they are strengthening their global presence and enhancing their competitive edge.

Why This Matters Now:

As the pharmaceutical industry evolves toward more complex, patient-focused therapies, excipients are becoming a critical enabler of innovation and efficiency. For C-suite leaders and decision-makers, the market presents significant opportunities to invest in advanced formulation technologies, optimize manufacturing processes, and align with emerging healthcare trends.

Related Reports:

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market - Global Forecast to 2030

High Potency APIs Market - Global Forecast to 2027