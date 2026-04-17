Digital Therapeutics Device Market Size To Reach USD 38.19 Billion By 2031, Driven By AI-Based Care Models
Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the digital therapeutics device market, offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections.
Digital Therapeutics Device Market Overview
According to Mordor Intelligence, the digital therapeutics device market size is expected to grow from USD 9.96 billion in 2025 to USD 12.46 billion in 2026, and further reach USD 38.19 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 25.14% during the forecast period.
This growth in the digital therapeutics device industry is closely linked to rising demand for non-invasive, personalized care solutions that deliver measurable clinical outcomes. Digital therapeutics devices are increasingly being used to manage chronic conditions such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and neurological disorders. Their ability to integrate with existing clinical workflows and support remote care is strengthening their role in modern healthcare delivery.
The market growth is also supported by favorable regulatory developments and increasing payer acceptance. Alignment between regulatory bodies and reimbursement frameworks is helping companies bring solutions to market faster while ensuring wider patient access. As a result, the digital therapeutics device market forecast remains highly positive across regions.
Key Trends Shaping the Digital Therapeutics Device Market
AI-Driven Personalization in Digital Therapeutics Device Industry
One of the most notable market trends is the use of artificial intelligence to personalize treatment plans. AI enables continuous monitoring and adaptive interventions based on patient behavior and health data. This improves engagement levels and enhances treatment outcomes, which in turn supports the overall digital therapeutics device market growth.
Rising Focus on Chronic Disease Management
The growing burden of chronic diseases continues to influence the digital therapeutics device market size. Digital therapeutics are increasingly prescribed for long-term disease management, offering structured programs that support lifestyle changes and medication adherence. This shift is helping expand the market share across multiple therapeutic areas.
Expansion of Reimbursement Pathways
Another important factor shaping the market forecast is the introduction of reimbursement models for digital therapies. Health insurers and government programs are beginning to recognize the value of these solutions, especially in mental health and chronic disease care. This trend is improving adoption rates and strengthening the digital therapeutics device industry.
Check out more details and stay updated with the latest industry trends, including the Japanese version for localized insights:
Digital Therapeutics Device Market Segmentation
By Product Type
Software-only digital therapeutics
Connected devices such as smart inhalers, continuous glucose monitors, and virtual reality headsets
Platform-based solutions and APIs
By Therapeutic Area
Preventive
Pre-diabetes
Obesity
Smoking cessation
Others
Treatment
Diabetes
Cardiovascular diseases
Neurological disorders
Respiratory diseases
Oncology support
Others
By Modality
Standalone prescription digital therapeutics
Combination therapies integrating digital therapeutics with drugs
Virtual reality and gaming-based therapeutic solutions
By End User
Patients through direct-to-consumer channels
Healthcare providers and hospitals
Payers and insurance companies
Employers and corporate wellness programs
By Geography
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Middle East and Africa
South America
Key Players in the Digital Therapeutics Device Industry
The competitive landscape of the market includes a mix of specialized companies and large healthcare organizations. These players are focusing on product development, partnerships, and market expansion to strengthen their digital therapeutics device market share.
Canary Health
Livongo Health
Pear Therapeutics
Omada Health, Inc.
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
Conclusion
The digital therapeutics device market is set for strong expansion as healthcare systems continue to adopt digital solutions that improve patient outcomes and reduce long-term costs. The combination of AI-driven care, growing chronic disease prevalence, and supportive reimbursement frameworks is shaping a favorable environment for sustained market growth.
Looking ahead, the market forecast indicates increasing adoption across both developed and emerging regions. As more healthcare providers integrate these solutions into routine care, the digital therapeutics device market share is expected to rise steadily.
In conclusion, the industry is moving toward a more patient-centered approach, where digital tools play a key role in prevention, treatment, and long-term health management. This shift will continue to define the future direction of the digital therapeutics device market, making it an important segment within the broader healthcare landscape.
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