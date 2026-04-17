Why Thousands Of Dubai Residents Are Turning To Running Clubs For Connection

Across Dubai, running clubs are emerging as some of the most accessible and genuine spaces for connection and a recent almost 2,000-runners-strong sprint at Kite Beach offered a glimpse into why.

Dubai's beaches have seen their fair share of weekend runs, but what unfolded at Kite Beach last Sunday was way beyond just staying“on track” with your fitness regime.

At sunrise, close to 2,000 people gathered for the 'Run As One' initiative, a community-led solidarity run that turned an ordinary stretch of sand and running track into a snapshot of Dubai's spirit of togetherness.

Flags were tied like capes, parents paced alongside their children and strangers became friends, moving not just for themselves, but for the city they lovingly call home.

Moreover, the initiative also highlights how, in a city as fast-paced as Dubai, running communities are becoming a powerful expression of togetherness, offering a space to connect and socialise beyond restaurant dining rooms and fancy lounges.

'Run As One' did not begin as a mega-event with big scale and fanfare. For Donna Glasper, EVP at Shamal Holding, the idea started as a straightforward outreach to a few clubs who regularly show up along the city's beachfront.“We initially reached out to a small number of running clubs to create an opportunity for the community to connect and display their love for their city,” she told Khaleej Times.

The scale changed when the idea entered the wider running community.“The turning point came when the community started connecting organically, well beyond our initial outreach. Members of the wider running community, both clubs and individual runners, began reaching out directly after hearing about it and expressing a genuine desire to be part of something they hadn't been invited to yet.”

The idea then morphed into a grassroots-initiative that expanded way beyond the original brief.“What we had on our hands was something neither a brand nor a run club could have created independently. It took something bigger, a word-of-mouth movement built by the people, for the people, to bring everyone to the same starting line,” she said.

On ground, that sense of something“bigger” was apparent to runners too.“No matter where we come from, we stand side by side and this was a true reflection of what it means to run as one," said South African duo Keelan and Chad Brissett.

In recent years, running clubs have become one of Dubai's most democratic social spaces. They cut across age, income and nationality. You don't need a membership card to show up, just a pair of trainers and the willingness to keep moving.“We saw a significant increase in sign ups each day as word spread, our initial estimate of 500 runners did not come close to capturing the scale of what actually unfolded,” Glasper added.

“On the day close to 2,000 runners from over 20 run clubs come together at Kite Beach, alongside many who joined simply through word of mouth and social media. What was witnessed on the ground and has since been shared so widely - tells the story.”

The nationality mix on the track mirrored the city's multicultural ethos.“Participants came from across the region and beyond, including Emiratis, Palestinians, Syrians, Egyptians, Moroccans, South Africans, Kenyans, Filipinos, Indians, and Europeans - a natural mirror of the city's extraordinary expatriate population,” said Glasper.

For British runners Naomi Abbey and Kiran Din, that diversity was the first thing they noticed.“There's something incredibly powerful about seeing so many communities come together in one place. With different backgrounds and cultures, it reflects the diversity and inclusiveness that define the UAE and shows what real community looks like.”

Along the route, you could spot club singlets from all over the city running shoulder to shoulder with individuals who had turned up alone, drawn by a message they had seen online.

“What stood out most wasn't just the numbers. It was the different types of groups, including solo runners who showed up. Families, seasoned runners, first-timers and individuals who came entirely on their own, simply choosing to be part of the moment,” said Glasper.

For many residents, especially those who have crossed continents to be here, the rise of running communities is also about belonging.

When people meet at the same stretch of track week after week, the city begins to feel smaller, more familiar, says Togo-born athlete Ghani Souleymane.“Such runs go far beyond the sport. You can feel the energy of people supporting one another. It's a reminder that we move forward stronger when we move together.”

Runners might show up for fitness, but they stay for the friendships and routine. And as more people seek simple, genuine ways to connect, the city's growing network of running clubs is offering exactly that.

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