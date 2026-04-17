Critical Metals Corp. (Nasdaq: CRML) Stock Surges As Rare Earth Stake Grows

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) ( Newswire) a go-to platform for big investing ideas, including mining stocks issues a news and trading alert for Critical Metals Corp. (Nasdaq: CRML ), a leading critical mineral mining company.

The stock makes the Nasdaq top percentage gainer list on news, currently trading at $12.94

+3.67 (+39.57%) on a volume of over 54 million shares. The stock has a morning high of $13.75.

Critical Metals Corp. (Nasdaq: CRML) today announced that the Government of Greenland has approved the transfer of the remaining 50.5% interest in the Tanbreez Mining Greenland A/S to Critical Metals Corp., bringing the Company's total ownership to 92.5%, bringing the company's total ownership to 92.5% and solidifying its position as the controlling stakeholder in one of the world's largest rare earth deposits.

Highlights

Greenland Government approves transfer of the final 50.5% interest in Tanbreez Mining Greenland A/S (Tanbreez) to Critical Metals Corp (CRML), bringing total CRML ownership to 92.5%

European Lithium Ltd (EUR) retains a 7.5% interest in Tanbreez as well as 37.5% of CRML

CRML, together with EUR, will hold full control of the Tanbreez project-one of the world's largest known deposits of heavy rare earth elements (HREE's)

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