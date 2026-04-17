Critical Metals Corp. (Nasdaq: CRML) Stock Surges As Rare Earth Stake Grows
The stock makes the Nasdaq top percentage gainer list on news, currently trading at $12.94
+3.67 (+39.57%) on a volume of over 54 million shares. The stock has a morning high of $13.75.
Critical Metals Corp. (Nasdaq: CRML) today announced that the Government of Greenland has approved the transfer of the remaining 50.5% interest in the Tanbreez Mining Greenland A/S to Critical Metals Corp., bringing the Company's total ownership to 92.5%, bringing the company's total ownership to 92.5% and solidifying its position as the controlling stakeholder in one of the world's largest rare earth deposits.Highlights
Greenland Government approves transfer of the final 50.5% interest in Tanbreez Mining Greenland A/S (Tanbreez) to Critical Metals Corp (CRML), bringing total CRML ownership to 92.5%
European Lithium Ltd (EUR) retains a 7.5% interest in Tanbreez as well as 37.5% of CRML
CRML, together with EUR, will hold full control of the Tanbreez project-one of the world's largest known deposits of heavy rare earth elements (HREE's)
Full News Story
Check out theExploring Mining podcast at Investorideas with host Cali Van Zant for the latest mining stock news and insightful interviews with top industry experts
Research mining stocks at Investorideas free stock directory
Sign up for free stock news alerts at Investorideas:About Investorideas - Big Investing Ideas
Investorideas is the go-to platform for big investing ideas. From breaking stock news to top-rated investing podcasts, we cover it all.
Mining stocks -Learn more about our news, PR and social media, podcast and content services at Investorideas
Investors/Services
Follow us on X @investorideas @stocknewsbites
Follow us on Facebook
Follow us on YouTube
Contact Investorideas
800 665 0411
Get News on Mining Stocks
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment