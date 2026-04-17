Claire Danes Voices New Georgia O'keeffe Documentary. Artsy

MENAFN - USA Art News) Claire Danes Voices Georgia O'Keeffe in New Documentary Set for June Release

A new documentary on Georgia O'Keeffe will bring the artist's life and work to the screen this spring, with Claire Danes voicing the painter and Hugh Dancy serving as narrator. Georgia O'Keeffe: The Brightness of Light will be released digitally on June 1, 2026, following select screenings on May 10, Mother's Day.

Produced and directed by Academy Award and Emmy Award-winning independent filmmakers Paul Wagner and Ellen Casey Wagner, the film gathers interviews with several prominent O'Keeffe scholars and collaborators. Among them are Sarah Greenough, senior curator and head of the department of photographs at the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C.; Cody Hartley, director of the Georgia O'Keeffe Museum; and Agapita Judy Lopez, who cared for O'Keeffe and worked closely with her in the studio before later becoming a projects director for the museum.

Georgia O'Keeffe (1887–1986), long described as the mother of American Modernism, remains one of the most closely studied artists of the 20th century. Her paintings of flowers, animal skulls, and landscapes are often noted for their unusual balance of intimacy and monumentality, turning familiar subjects into forms that feel both distilled and expansive.

The documentary was filmed at locations central to O'Keeffe's life and practice, including Ghost Ranch and her second home in Abiquiu, New Mexico; Lake George, New York; and Palo Duro Canyon in the Texas Panhandle. That geography matters: O'Keeffe's work was shaped not only by image, but by place, and the film appears to follow that thread through the landscapes that informed her vision.

In a statement, Ellen Casey Wagner said that Greenough had once worked with O'Keeffe on an exhibition and catalogue of her art and letters, and that the artist urged her to uphold two standards for the project: honesty and beauty. The filmmakers say they have aimed for the same balance here - a fitting framework for a documentary about an artist whose work continues to define American modernism for new audiences.