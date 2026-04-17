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Passage For Commercial Vessels Through Hormuz Completely Open
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Iran's foreign minister said on Friday that passage for all commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz is declared completely open for the remaining period of ceasefire, in line with the ceasefire in Lebanon.
The passage of vessels through the strait will be on the coordinated route as already announced by Ports and Maritime Organisation of Iran, Abbas Araqchi added in a post on X.
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