Passage For Commercial Vessels Through Hormuz Completely Open

The ​passage of vessels through the ‌strait ⁠will be on the coordinated route as already ​announced ​by ⁠Ports and Maritime Organisation of ​Iran, Abbas ​Araqchi ⁠added in a post on ⁠X.

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