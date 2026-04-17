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Passage For Commercial Vessels Through Hormuz Completely Open


2026-04-17 02:02:08
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Iran's foreign minister said ​on Friday that ‌passage for all commercial vessels through ​the Strait ​of Hormuz is declared ⁠completely open ​for the remaining period ​of ceasefire, in line with the ceasefire ​in Lebanon.

The ​passage of vessels through the ‌strait ⁠will be on the coordinated route as already ​announced ​by ⁠Ports and Maritime Organisation of ​Iran, Abbas ​Araqchi ⁠added in a post on ⁠X.

MENAFN17042026000067011011ID1110997035



Gulf Times

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