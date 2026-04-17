Trump Says Iran War Should End 'Soon'

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): US President Donald Trump has expressed optimism that the war with Iran may soon come to an end, saying that if a deal is finalized, he could travel to Islamabad.

Trump said the next meeting between the United States and Iran could take place at the weekend, and that an extension of a two-week ceasefire was possible, although it may not be necessary as Tehran reportedly wants a deal, Reuters reported.

“We're going to see what happens. But I think we're very close to making a deal with Iran,” he told reporters outside the White House, adding that if an agreement is reached and signed in the Pakistani capital, Islamabad, he may travel there for the occasion.

According to Reuters, Trump made the remarks during a press briefing outside the White House.

He also stated:“This war must end very soon.”

Meanwhile, reports suggest that the conflict between the United States and Iran, which began on 28 February, has triggered some of the most severe oil price fluctuations in history.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has also downgraded its global economic outlook, warning that a prolonged crisis could push the world closer to recession.

A Pakistani source involved in the mediation process between the US and Iran said on Friday that progress has been made in behind-the-scenes diplomacy, and that the next meeting between the two sides could lead to the signing of an agreement.

According to the source, the two sides would first sign a memorandum of understanding, followed by a comprehensive agreement within 60 days.

A diplomatic source further stated that Pakistan's key mediator, the country's Army Chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, has been engaged in talks in Tehran since Wednesday, with progress reportedly made on several difficult issues.

sa