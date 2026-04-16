Traumatic Brain Injury Pipeline Grows As 20+ Pharma Companies Advance Novel TBI Therapies, Finds Delveinsight Oragenics, SHINKEI Therapeutics, Alzecure, Algernon Pharmaceutical

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"Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) – Pipeline Insight, 2026"There are 20+ key companies, including Oragenics, SHINKEI Therapeutics, AlzeCure, Algernon Pharmaceutical, and others, developing therapies for Traumatic Brain Injury. The current treatment landscape relies on managing symptoms with off-label medications, meaning the development of curative or disease-specific treatments will have a major market impact.

DelveInsight's " Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) – Pipeline Insight, 2026 " report provides comprehensive insights about 20+ companies developing several pipeline drugs in the Traumatic Brain Injury pipeline landscape. It covers the TBI pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products, along with therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type, and further highlights inactive pipeline products in this space.

Explore the latest breakthroughs in the Traumatic Brain Injury treatment landscape. Learn more about the evolving TBI pipeline today @

Key Takeaways from the Traumatic Brain Injury Pipeline Report



Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) is caused by an external force to the head and is categorized into primary damage occurring at impact and secondary damage that develops later due to inflammation and oxidative stress.

Currently, there are no approved disease-specific treatments for TBI, leaving a significant unmet need that the pipeline aims to address.

DelveInsight's Traumatic Brain Injury Pipeline Insight report identifies over 20 companies and more than 22 pipeline drugs in various stages of clinical and nonclinical development.

Mid-stage candidates include Oragenics' ONP-002, a neurosteroid being developed to reduce brain swelling and inflammation.

SHINKEI Therapeutics is advancing MR-301, an intravenous solution intended to promote functional recovery, currently in mid-stage development.

Early-stage research includes AlzeCure's ACD 856, which targets neurotrophic factors, and Algernon Pharmaceutical's AP-188, which utilizes DMT to promote neuroplasticity.

Additional research efforts are focusing on neuroprotective agents and stem cell therapies to mitigate long-term consequences like memory loss and mood disorders.

The report provides strategic insights into market trends, epidemiology, and the evolving therapeutic scenario for TBI through 2034. April 1, 2024: the FDA granted clearance for Abbott's i-STAT TBI cartridge test to be used as a bedside assessment for patients suspected of having mild TBIs (concussions). This whole blood test delivers results in approximately 15 minutes, allowing evaluation to occur in urgent care clinics and other settings outside of traditional hospital emergency departments.

Download for updates and the latest revolution in TBI care @ Traumatic Brain Injury Market Insight, Epidemiology And Market Forecast

Traumatic Brain Injury Emerging Drugs Profile

ONP-002: Oragenics

ONP-002 is a neurosteroid being developed by Oragenics for the treatment of Traumatic Brain Injury. The drug is specifically designed to reduce brain swelling and inflammation following the initial impact. By targeting the secondary damage that develops after the primary injury, ONP-002 aims to improve patient outcomes. Currently, the therapy is being evaluated in mid-stage clinical trials to assess its safety and efficacy in mitigating the long-term consequences of TBI.

MR-301: SHINKEI Therapeutics

MR-301 is an intravenous solution being developed by SHINKEI Therapeutics to address the critical gaps in TBI management. The therapy is intended to promote functional recovery in patients who have suffered from moderate to severe traumatic brain injuries. SHINKEI Therapeutics is currently advancing MR-301 through mid-stage clinical development, focusing on its potential to restore neurological function.

ACD 856: AlzeCure

ACD 856 is an early-stage research candidate from AlzeCure designed to target neurotrophic factors. The drug aims to support the survival and growth of neurons, potentially offering a neuroprotective effect in the wake of head trauma. AlzeCure is exploring the therapeutic potential of ACD 856 to address the complex biological changes associated with TBI. The research focuses on whether targeting these factors can prevent the progression of secondary brain damage.

For more information on the Traumatic Brain Injury Emerging Drugs Profile, download DelveInsight's comprehensive Traumatic Brain Injury Pipeline Insight report.

The Traumatic Brain Injury Pipeline Report Provides



Detailed insights about companies developing therapies for Traumatic Brain Injury, with aggregate therapies developed by each company.

Different therapeutic candidates, segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for TBI treatment.

TBI companies that are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

TBI drugs under development based on stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company–company and company–academia), licensing agreements, and financing details for future advancement of the Traumatic Brain Injury market.

Learn more about Traumatic Brain Injury drug opportunities in our comprehensive TBI pipeline report @ Traumatic Brain Injury Unmet Needs

Traumatic Brain Injury Companies and Competitive Landscape

There are 20+ key companies, including Oragenics, SHINKEI Therapeutics, AlzeCure, Algernon Pharmaceutical, and others, developing therapies for Traumatic Brain Injury. The current treatment landscape relies on managing symptoms with off-label medications, meaning the development of curative or disease-specific treatments will have a major market impact.

DelveInsight's Traumatic Brain Injury pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as:



Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Parenteral Topical

Traumatic Brain Injury products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as:



Recombinant fusion proteins

Small molecule

Monoclonal antibody

Peptide

Polymer Gene therapy

Discover the latest advancements in Traumatic Brain Injury treatment by visiting our website. Stay informed @ Traumatic Brain Injury Market Drivers and Barriers, and Future Perspectives

Scope of the Traumatic Brain Injury Pipeline Report



Coverage: Global

Traumatic Brain Injury Companies: Oragenics, SHINKEI Therapeutics, AlzeCure, Algernon Pharmaceutical, and others.

Traumatic Brain Injury Therapies: ONP-002, MR-301, ACD 856, AP-188, and other undisclosed pipeline candidates.

Traumatic Brain Injury Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Traumatic Brain Injury Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Table of Contents

Introduction

Executive Summary

Traumatic Brain Injury: Overview

Pipeline Therapeutics

Therapeutic Assessment

Traumatic Brain Injury – DelveInsight's Analytical Perspective

Late Stage Products (Phase III)

Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

Early Stage Products (Phase I)

Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products

Inactive Products

Traumatic Brain Injury Key Companies

Traumatic Brain Injury Key Products

Traumatic Brain Injury Unmet Needs

Traumatic Brain Injury Market Drivers and Barriers

Traumatic Brain Injury Future Perspectives and Conclusion

Traumatic Brain Injury Analyst Views

Appendix