Trump On 40-Minute Phone Call With PM Modi: 'Very Good Talk', Calls Him 'A Friend From India'

MENAFN - Live Mint) US President Donald Trump said he held a positive conversation with PM Narendra Modi as West Asia tensions remain high following stalled US-Iran peace efforts.

“I had a very good talk with him and he's a friend of mine from India and he's doing great,” Trump told reporters on Thursday (April 13).“We had a very good conversation.”

Nearly 40-minute call

The leaders spoke for nearly 40 minutes on Tuesday (April 14), marking their third conversation this year.

The discussion came at a sensitive time, following the breakdown of US-Iran peace talks and rising instability in West Asia.

PM Modi highlights strategic partnership

In a post on X, PM Modi confirmed the conversation and said both sides reviewed bilateral progress.

“Received a call from my friend President Donald Trump,” PM Narendra Modi wrote.“We reviewed the substantial progress achieved in our bilateral cooperation in various sectors.”

He added:“We are committed to further strengthening our Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership in all areas.”

Focus on West Asia and Strait of Hormuz

Both leaders also discussed the regional situation, with emphasis on maritime security.

PM Modi said they stressed“the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open and secure,” referring to the key global energy route amid ongoing tensions in the region.

Trump's closing message of support

According to US ambassador to India Sergio Gor, Trump ended the call with a personal remark to PM Modi.

“I just want you to know we all love you,” Trump reportedly said.

Third call this year between the two leaders

This marks the third phone call between Trump and PM Modi in 2026.

February 2: Trade deal progress discussion

March 24: West Asia security talks

April 14: Latest call amid Iran-related tensions

| Trump claims Iran 'agreed' to abandon nuclear weapons, return enriched uranium