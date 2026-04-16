Shura Council Speaker Meets Speaker Of National Assembly Of Pakistan, Speaker Of Australian House Of Representatives

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Istanbul: Speaker of the Shura Council HE Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim held two bilateral meetings with with Speaker of the National Assembly of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, HE Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Speaker of the Australian House of Representatives, HE Milton Dick. The meetings were held on the marin of His Excellency's participation in the 152nd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), currently underway in Istanbul.

Discussion during the two meetings, dealt with existing parliamentary cooperation relations between Qatar and both Pakistan and Australia, and ways to enhance them. The meetings also reviewed several topics on the agenda of the 152nd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union and exchanged views on them, including the emergency item and ways to garner support for it.