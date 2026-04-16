Assam CM Attacks Mamata Banerjee, Flags Delimitation Gains​

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, April 16 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday launched a sharp attack on his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee, alleging that her public speeches are focused more on criticising political opponents than on governance issues.​

Addressing a public rally in Coochbehar district, Sarma claimed that Banerjee repeatedly invokes Prime Minister (PM) Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in her addresses, while creating an atmosphere of fear among people. ​

He alleged that instead of highlighting development initiatives, the West Bengal Chief Minister continues to complain about the Centre and its leadership.​

“Her speeches are more about attacking PM Modi and Shah than discussing governance,” Sarma said.​

The Assam Chief Minister also weighed in on the ongoing debate over delimitation, asserting that eastern states stand to gain significantly if the exercise is undertaken. ​

He said states such as Odisha, Bihar, West Bengal and Assam could witness a substantial rise in parliamentary representation.​

“If delimitation takes place, the eastern region will benefit the most in terms of seat share,” Sarma stated, adding that the exercise could rebalance representation in favour of states with growing populations.​

Responding to recent remarks by Banerjee on food habits, Sarma said the issue was being unnecessarily politicised. ​

He maintained that consumption of non-vegetarian food is common across states and should not become a matter of political debate.​

“Whether it is Assam, Bengal, Gujarat or Bihar, people consume non-vegetarian food. This should not be turned into an issue,” he said, while suggesting that concerns arise only when there is apprehension about restrictions.​

Sarma also reacted to comments by Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee regarding the Election Commission of India. Dismissing allegations that the poll body acts in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), he said transfer of officials is a routine administrative process.​

“Officers are transferred in Assam as well. We do not attach much importance to it. There is no reason to create an issue out of such routine matters,” he added.​

The remarks come amid intensifying political exchanges between leaders of the BJP and the Trinamool Congress over governance, elections and representation.​