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S. Korean Airlines to Apply Record Fuel Surcharges on Flights in May
(MENAFN) South Korean carriers will impose the steepest fuel surcharges ever recorded under the country's pricing framework on flights ticketed in May, as surging oil costs tied to escalating Middle East hostilities drive aviation expenses sharply upward, a news reported Thursday, citing industry sources.
The May surcharge was benchmarked against the Mean of Platts Singapore (MOPS), which averaged $214.71 per barrel over the March 16–April 15 measurement window — a figure high enough to trigger the maximum Level 33 bracket under South Korea's government-guided pricing structure.
The jump from Level 18 in April represents the most dramatic single-month surge since the current surcharge system was introduced in 2016, and marks the first time the top-tier bracket has ever been activated. Under the framework, surcharges are layered onto base fares to offset fuel expenditures and recalibrated monthly according to flight distance.
Korean Air announced its international one-way fuel surcharge will rise to a range of 75,000 won ($50.89) to $381.8 in May, compared with $28.4 to $205.1 won in April. The impact will be felt most sharply on long-haul routes — passengers flying to New York, Paris, and London will face an 86% surcharge increase, reaching $381.8 one-way.
Asiana Airlines and budget carriers including Jeju Air are expected to disclose their respective May surcharge figures within the coming days.
Industry insiders anticipate a short-term spike in ticket purchases this month, as travelers look to lock in fares before the higher charges formally take effect on May-issued tickets.
The May surcharge was benchmarked against the Mean of Platts Singapore (MOPS), which averaged $214.71 per barrel over the March 16–April 15 measurement window — a figure high enough to trigger the maximum Level 33 bracket under South Korea's government-guided pricing structure.
The jump from Level 18 in April represents the most dramatic single-month surge since the current surcharge system was introduced in 2016, and marks the first time the top-tier bracket has ever been activated. Under the framework, surcharges are layered onto base fares to offset fuel expenditures and recalibrated monthly according to flight distance.
Korean Air announced its international one-way fuel surcharge will rise to a range of 75,000 won ($50.89) to $381.8 in May, compared with $28.4 to $205.1 won in April. The impact will be felt most sharply on long-haul routes — passengers flying to New York, Paris, and London will face an 86% surcharge increase, reaching $381.8 one-way.
Asiana Airlines and budget carriers including Jeju Air are expected to disclose their respective May surcharge figures within the coming days.
Industry insiders anticipate a short-term spike in ticket purchases this month, as travelers look to lock in fares before the higher charges formally take effect on May-issued tickets.
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